Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schréder Group, the world leading independent outdoor lighting provider, is proud to announce that it has appointed Steve Mills as General Manager - North America, in charge of the United States of America and Canada.

For the past year, Steve has been working with Schréder as a consultant and has been appointed to General Manager – North America, working full-time for Schréder, since September 2020. With this appointment, Steve will be in charge of the US and Canadian markets.

Steve is also a Board Member of EMX Industries, Inc. and Buffalo United Group, specializing in access control & specialty industrial sensors and construction markets, respectively.

Before joining Schréder, Steve worked as CEO of Prym Consumer USA, a market leader in the consumer packaged goods market, as well as CEO of BEA Sensors Americas, specializing in research, development and integration of sensing solutions for the automation of pedestrian, industrial, transportation & security applications.

“Steve has been a very professional adviser to Schréder, with extensive knowledge of the North American market. We are proud to further the collaboration with Steve, as we are betting strongly on this market, which offers many opportunities in public lighting, but also in other industry segments, such as sports & recreational areas, industrial lighting and smart cities’ solutions ”, says Werner de Wolf, Schréder Group’s CEO.

On the other hand, Philippe Felten, Chief Strategy Officer of Schréder, states that “Schréder is investing highly in the US and Canadian markets, as many opportunities in the lighting markets are unfolding. Steve is the right person to drive Schréder’s strategy in these markets, to showcase Schréder’s lighting solutions and its benefits to our customers worldwide”.

Steve, who was born and educated in the US, currently resides in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Schréder Group:

Schréder is a worldwide leader in intelligent outdoor lighting solutions. The company, founded in 1907, is present in over 70 countries, spanning 5 continents. Our tradition of engineering means we have been at the forefront of innovation throughout our history. The latest wave of urbanism means city centres are becoming more vital than ever: connectivity is crucial. Experts in lightability™, we propose lighting infrastructure that will play a pivotal role in building Smart Cities and future communication networks.

For more information, visit us at https://www.schreder.com

