Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Retina Associates of Sarasota (RAS) in its partnership with Retina Consultants of America (RCA). Retina Associates of Sarasota is a single specialty eye care center providing expert management and care for patients with eye problems specific to the retina and vitreous.



Founded by Keye Wong, M.D., and John Niffenegger, M.D., Retina Associates of Sarasota has provided state-of-the-art retinal care to the West Coast of Florida since its inception in 2007. Offices are located in Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Venice, and Bradenton, FL.

Retina Associates of Sarasota will be partnering with Retina Group of Florida (RGF), which is RCA's southeastern regional platform. "The physicians and staff of Retina Group of Florida welcome Drs. Wong, Niffenegger, and Richter, and the entire staff of Retina Associates of Sarasota as we join together,” said Barry Taney, M.D., and Larry Halperin, M.D. “Retina Group of Florida is dedicated to state-of-the-art retina services and cutting-edge research while delivering patient-focused compassionate care. Retina Associates of Sarasota shares these very same values, making our joint practices not just larger, but stronger, as we move into the future.”

Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.

“Our focus on high quality patient care and superior research through horizontal alliances continues to resonate with the premier retina groups in the nation,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “We are pleased to have Retina Associates of Sarasota join RGF and RCA, and we are excited to provide the highest quality care to patients throughout Florida.”

In reflecting on the Cross Keys' process that resulted in RAS’s partnership with RCA, Dr. Wong stated, "We are grateful to have had the Cross Keys team behind us. Jeanne's and Chris's support allowed us to continue giving our patients our full attention, while having the confidence that we were getting the best terms for our deal."

Jeanne Proia, Managing Director at Cross Keys, commented, "Retina Associates of Sarasota has provided excellent clinical care to the residents of West Florida. With the help of RCA, they will be able to expand their footprint and serve even more residents. I am looking forward to hearing about this partnership’s future successes."

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA.

About Webster Equity Partners

Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA alongside its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies who deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in the middle market in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader in representing private physician group practices including ophthalmology, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation – Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 60 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 646-6905.



