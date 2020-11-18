Picture Two: Merry Christmas Wreath Merry Christmas is engraved in the center of the wreath holiday collectible. The exquisite, detailed engraving can be seen and felt, while the beauty of the poinsettia blossoms as the hearth of the wreath. The round is one troy ounce of .999 fine silver, measuring 39mm diameter and thickness of 0.12”. For more information on Osborne Mint visit our website at www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint #MadeInTheUSA #MadeInAmerica #Holidays #Christmas #Kwanzaa #Hanukkah

Picture One: Collection of Holiday Celebration Rounds Happy Holidays this four piece collection is in celebration of holidays, Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. These rounds are one troy ounce of .999 fine silver, measuring 39mm diameter and thickness of 0.12". Any of these or the complete set is perfect for gift giving.

Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Mint, the nation’s oldest private mint with over 185 years of minting expertise, presents four collectible holiday rounds of .999 pure silver, exquisitely designed and made in America. 2020 marks the first year the mint has conspired on a holiday collection to honor the variety of cultures and religions that make America an amazing country. With the assistance of Osborne Mint, holiday shopping couldn’t be easier this year whether it’s for Christmas, Kwanzaa or Hanukkah.

“We are presenting a distinctive way to celebrate the holidays with a gift that commemorates and values the true meaning of the season,” stated Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Mint. “These collectibles will be treasured for generations.”

These four solid silver rounds individually measure 39mm in diameter (1.54” – approximately silver dollar size) and share a thickness of 0.12”. Every holiday round consists of one troy ounce of .999 Fine Silver and is minted in America by Osborne Mint to the highest of quality, integrity and authenticity. Carefully polished to a high gloss, mirror-like finish, these rounds shine like the North Star.





• Kwanzaa – Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of African-American culture. This holiday event, initiated in 1966 by Dr. Karenga, is meant to bring African Americans together as one community. Seven candles are placed on the kinara, three red candles to the left, three green to the right and one black candle in the center. Each year the black candle is lit first as a sign of unity. Then each of the six remaining candles are lit one per day, while alternating sides of the candelabra. Each candle represents one of the seven principles of African culture and community. The three red candles are self-determination, cooperative economics and creativity. The three green are collective work and responsibility, purpose and faith. During the holiday, gifts called zawadi are given to the children from the parents to enrich and educate, and this silver round would be a perfect zawadi.



• Merry Christmas – Christians celebrate Christmas as the birth of Jesus, and the holiday has come to include a variety of other traditions including Santa Claus and Christmas trees. This year, celebrate December 25th by focusing on the ornamental impact of the holiday. Decorating for the season has become so meaningful and joyful. This collectible round features a series of ornaments primed to decorate the trees, the halls and the home. The engraved adornments that grace this round are replications of the glass ornaments from the past, when each ornament featured a unique design and each held a special memory. Each individually patterned ornament hangs whimsically from the words Merry Christmas around the top of the coin.



• Hanukkah – This Jewish festival commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century. Hanukkah is observed for eight days and nights in late November to late December. According to Jewish tradition, God made a bowl of olive oil that should have only been capable of staying lit for one day, last for eight days, deeming this celebration as the Festival of Lights. This collectible round features the nine branches of the candelabrum known collectively as the menorah centered by the Star of David.



• Wreath – Designed to demonstrate the bounty of the holiday, this collectible silver round features a highly detailed and decorative wreath. This is a true symbol of the Christmas holiday. The wreath is dressed with balsam, holly clusters, ornaments, and a giant poinsettia right at the bottom center. The silver round lends itself perfectly to host the circular nature of the wreath and partnered with the words Merry Christmas truly emulates the season.





These four holiday rounds share a common backside that features an image with the wings of an eagle, a patriotic shield and the American flag in full regalia. A ribbon traverses the round with the letters USA, definitively stating that these rounds are made in America. In addition, this side of the round has the O/M mark of quality, the statement .999 Fine Silver and the true weight of the round, One Troy Ounce.

The strike on these solid silver keepsakes is exquisite in its depth and detail. The skill and craftsmanship exhibited in the rounds demonstrates the artistry and precision that only Osborne Mint can produce. Holiday art belongs on a round. Each of these rounds is made in the USA and held to the highest of standards for purity, weight and production.

Each round is encapsulated in a protective container for preservation and presentation.

All four rounds can be purchased on Osborne Mint’s Shop the Mint e-commerce site – www.shop-the-mint.com. Order yours soon so you will have it in time for the holidays!

About Osborne Mint:

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses the development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Now one can purchase these collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their e-commerce portal (Shop-The-Mint.com). Featured collections include: The Galaxies and Nebulae, The Fight for Freedom’s Sake and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our website at www.OsborneMint.com.









