TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sologenic has announced SOLONEX: Next Generation Tokenization Brokerage For Financial Institutions. SOLONEX solution can benefit banks, brokerage houses, investment firms, and exchanges globally to provide new services or improve the existing services using blockchain technology.



SOLONEX is a turnkey solution providing financial institutions the ability to tokenize different asset classes such as stock, ETFs, shares, and real estate. Other capabilities of SOLONEX include fractional trading to empower users' affordability and the launch of funding rounds using transparent blockchain technology. Institutions can control the assets' full custodial or reduce risk and liabilities by allowing users to withdraw tokenized assets to their private wallets. This solution will enable users to trade assets 24/7, even when the traditional financial markets are closed.

Built on the fast and scalable XRP blockchain, SOLONEX is the most secure and scalable asset tokenization solution designed for financial markets. The company behind the core development of the XRP Ledger is Ripple Labs Inc. Ripple works with more than 200 financial institutions from 40 different countries, a clear indicator of its growing prowess in the payments industry.

“SOLONEX is the perfect turn-key solution for organizing a tokenization brokerage business. Our ATIP (Asset Tokenization Institutional Platform) has a perfect fit for both: startup or early-stage brokerages and established brokers and banks who would like to diversify their product portfolio leveraging the DeFi blockchain technologies. SOLONEX is a full-cycle solution featuring all necessary components for operating a brokerage and tokenization business. The ease of use and device compatibility is provided through the advanced technology components, including mobile and web terminals. It provides traders with the most powerful platform for trading classical investment assets on the blockchain.’ Dmitri Litvonovich, Sologenic Chief Product Officer.

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP Ledger. It facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from top 30+ global stock exchanges. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVT000111.

