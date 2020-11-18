Chicago, IL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, IL - Urgent Care Travel, which provides medical clinics specifically for our nation’s truck drivers, is changing its name to THTGROUP which will operate as Truckers Health Team.

THTGROUP offers a range of crucial health services specifically designed to meet the needs and lives of the nation’s truck drivers. Conveniently located in Pilot Flying J Travel Centers across the country, services include required Department of Transportation physicals and health assessments, as well as programs for the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and others. COVID-19 testing is also available.

To build on the success of offering convenient and effective healthcare programs specifically designed for truck drivers, THTGROUP is expanding its medical leadership by adding two nationally recognized health care professionals. Dr. Scott Rasgon is the new Chief Medical Director and Ms. Diane Weber, MN, RN, CPHQ, CNS, is the new Chief Transformation Officer.

Dr. Rasgon brings 30 years of experience from Kaiser Permanente where he developed innovative programs for the management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and kidney disease. Currently, he serves as chairman of the Board of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Ms. Weber is known for developing high quality, cost effective, patient centric care models working at the nations’ top academic medical centers including Cedars-Sinai of Los Angeles and Kaiser Permanente.

As a part of the ongoing commitment to better serve our nation’s truck drivers, THTGROUP is happy to welcome three well-respected and highly influential new members to its board of directors.

Rick Weber joins as CEO after a successful career with ULTA Beauty. Rick was ULTA Beauty’s COO/CFO between 1996 and 2006. During that time, he grew the company from 27 to 300 stores. Today ULTA Beauty has over 1,200 stores, revenues of nearly $7.4 billion last year, and is now a Fortune 500 company.

John Larkin, operating partner at Clarendon Capital, brings to the board 30 years of experience as a nationally recognized and award-winning research analyst on Wall Street with Alex Brown and Stifel. Mr. Larkin remains 100% focused on the trucking, freight transportation, and logistics industries and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding THT’s target market.

Jim Sington was most recently CEO of Target Media Partners (TMP), a longtime leader in the long-haul truck driver recruiting market. TMP provides a suite of digital and print solutions to help recruit professional drivers and reach trucking management personnel. Mr. Sington also brings years of experience in the investment banking industry to the board.

For more information visit our website https://www.thethtgroup.com/

