Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Virgin Island headquartered Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited (Lytus), a technology-platforms company that offers streaming and telemedicine services with business operations in the United States and India, has signed a strategic business cooperation agreement with Singapore based True Healthcare Pte Limited (True Health). True Health is a leader in next generation healthcare, diagnostic devices, and AI based health ecosystems.



Telemedicine and the remote management of health needs are now the fastest growing segment of the multi-trillion-dollar international healthcare industry impacted by the market reality of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Lytus and True Health have agreed to work together in fulfilment of Lytus’ ongoing plans to scale up the telemedicine business in India. This initiative clearly aligns with the mission of both organizations. That is, to effectively and efficiently leverage the use of technology and ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to vital resources and the best practices to implement much needed telehealth solutions in the reality of this Global Pandemic” added Dharmesh Pandya, Florida based Founder and Global CEO of Lytus Technologies. "Recognizing the potential of the United States healthcare market and the rapidly-growing Indian market which is adapting to the changing delivery model of receiving telehealth services, we are excited to partner with True Health and the Berjaya Group in this significant initiative.”

Pradeep Unni, True Healthcare’s Chief Executive Officer, said that “our extensive partnerships with medical institutions and partner companies have enabled us to earn the opportunity to provide our state-of-the-art affordable digital healthcare solutions to the world. Connected healthcare allowing patients to receive medical services anywhere anytime will be at the center of the future healthcare industry. We are delighted to support Lytus in its nationwide deployment of True Healthcare’s ecosystem and will closely work together to service India."

True Healthcare (Singapore) Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of the Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Malaysia ( www.berjaya.com ) and provides an advanced healthcare ecosystem encompassing a platform that works with and collates medical diagnostic data from its state-of-the-art medical devices. True Healthcare (Singapore) provides its solutions in India through its wholly owned subsidiary, True Healthcare (India) Limited.

Contact:

Lytus Technologies USA

(305)496-4009