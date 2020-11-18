Early Black Friday blender deals for 2020 are underway, review the best early Black Friday Magic Bullet, Vitamix, NutriBullet, & KitchenAid deals here on this page
Here’s a round-up of the best early blender deals for Black Friday, together with the latest offers on Ninja Nutri Pro, KitchenAid immersion hand blenders, Vitamix professional series & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Blender Deals:
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of kitchen blenders at Amazon - including savings on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, Ninja and Hamilton Beach blenders
- Save up to 50% on blenders from top brands such as Ninja, Nutribullet, Vitamix & Magic Bullet at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on personal, countertop and immersion hand blenders
- Save up to $100 on top-selling blenders from Vitamix, Ninja, and NutriBullet at Target.com - check the latest savings on cordless hand blenders, speed blenders, and immersion blenders
- Save on a wide range of smoothie blenders and super blenders at Breville.com - check the latest deals on Breville’s Vac Q, Super Q, and Fresh & Furious blenders
- Save on KitchenAid’s best-selling blenders at KitchenAid.com - check live prices on KitchenAid’s classic, speed, beverage, and ice crushing blenders
- Save up to $100 on Vitamix blenders at Vitamix.com - check the latest deals on Vitamix, Classic, Explorian & Smart System blenders
- Save up to 50% on Ninja blenders & kitchen systems at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Ninja kitchen blenders & food processors including the Foodi series and blender systems
- Save on Ninja Professional & countertop blenders at Amazon
- Save up to on immersion hand blenders at Walmart.com - save on 2 to 5 speed hand blenders from Hamilton Beach, KitchenAid, Betty Crocker and more top brands
- Save up to 33% on best-selling immersion hand blenders at Amazon - check the latest savings on Breville, Braun, and KitchenAid immersion hand blenders
- Save up to 67% on NutriBullet’s best-selling blenders at Walmart - check the latest deals on NutriBullet’s Nutrient Extractor, Blender Combo, and PRO blender
- Save up to $30 on a wide range of NutriBullet blenders at Amazon
- Save up to $20 on top-rated Magic Bullet blenders at Walmart - check live prices on Magic Bullet personal blenders, mini blenders, and express mixing sets
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Magic Bullet blenders at Amazon - check the latest savings on the Magic Bullet food processor, personal blender, and baby care system
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy even more active discounts at the moment. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A blender is one of the common small appliances found in the kitchen. It is used to turn solid food into purees or liquid form. Ninja is one blender brand that is well-loved by kitchen fanatics. Another trusted brand is Vitamix and is mostly used in cafes and restaurants. For the health-conscious, Nutribullet and Magic Bullet blenders are popular especially for making healthy smoothies. And lastly, an immersion hand blender is used for chopping, frothing, and whipping and KitchenAid has this too in their line of products.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)