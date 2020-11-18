The best early Black Friday sofa deals for 2020, including the latest sectional, futon, sleeper and leather couch sales
Here’s a comparison of the top early sofa deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest deals on sleeper sofas, sectional couch sets and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Sofa Deals:
- Save up to $211 on a wide range of sofa models from Serta, Mainstays, and more at Walmart - check the latest deals on futon couches including sets in leather and fabric and with memory foam
- Save up to $240 on sofas at Amazon - check the latest prices on a variety of styles, including convertible sofa beds, loveseats, and sectional couches
- Save up to $146 on stylish sofas from Christopher Knight Home and more top brands at Target.com - check out the latest deals on loveseats, recliners, and sofa sets in various sizes and materials
- Save up to 25% on recliner sofas, sectional sofas, loveseats and more at Belk.com - choose from premium sofas made of velvet, linen, leather, and more high-quality materials
- Save up to $161 on sofa models from Hancock, Furniture of America, and more at Walmart - includes deals on recliners, sleeper sofas, and complete sofa sets
- Save up to 48% on relaxing sleeper sofas at Walmart - check the latest deals on sleeper sofa that comes in leather, fabric, velvet & faux leather materials
- Save up to $391 on sleeper sofas at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on sofa beds, foldable sleepers, and other designs
- Save up to $720 on various sectional sofas at Target.com - check live prices on sofa sets that comes in linen, leather, polyfiver and faux feather
- Save up to $473 on a wide range of sectional sofas from Zahra, Serta & Copper Grove at Overstock.com - including deals on modular, convertible, reclining & sleeper sectional sofa sets
- Save up to $350 on leather sofas from Mainstays, Best Choice, and more at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on single recliners and 2 to 3-seater couches in leather upholstery
- Save up to $110 on top sofa brands like Mainstays and Better Home & Garden at Walmart - check the latest deals on futon couches including sets in leather and fabric and with memory foam
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view thousands more active offers at the moment. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sofas are available in many varieties, the most common of which is the living room couch. Homeowners with larger living rooms can maximize their available space using sectional sofas, which provide ample seating and a modular design that can fit any room shape. In contrast, those who find space to be a premium commodity in their apartments can opt for sleeper sofas or futon sofa beds, which can be easily converted from couch to bed as needed.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)