The top early Nintendo deals for Black Friday, including Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, DS, 2DS, 3DS and Wii deals



Find the latest early Nintendo deals for Black Friday, together with Nintendo Switch, Wii, 3DS and more savings. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Nintendo Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live holiday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nintendo continues to be a pillar of gaming, releasing best-selling video game consoles throughout the decades, including the Wii, 3DS and 2DS. Their most recent handheld offering, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, is easily the most in-demand portable gaming device this year, as its 6.2-inch display is capable of high-definition graphics while its Joy-Con system allows custom control setups as well as interesting gaming experiences with the Labo DIY cardboard kits.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)