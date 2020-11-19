LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to the food, agriculture, and healthy living sectors, today announced it had advised Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef”) on its business combination with Forum Merger II Corporation (“Forum”) , a special purpose acquisition company, resulting in Tattooed Chef’s public listing on Nasdaq under the symbol “TTCF.” At the time of the closing on October 15, 2020, Tattooed Chef’s market capitalization was approximately $1.4 billion.



Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation, allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce unique, delicious, and healthy products.

“Grant, Bill and the entire Harrison Co. team far exceeded our expectations. We began talking to potential investors at the beginning of shelter-in-place and despite the capital market disruptions, Grant and Bill drove our process forward and identified great alternatives. Throughout the process they were an integral part of our team, and their commitment to our company and hours of dedication were extraordinary. They are true leaders in the better-for-you category and their experience and guidance were critical to successfully closing the transaction,” said Sam Galletti, CEO of Tattooed Chef.

Grant Garbers, Partner at Harrison Co. commented, “It was an honor to represent a leading innovator in the better-for-you food industry. We believe the high quality, great taste and innovation of Tattooed Chef’s products will be attractive to an expanding universe of consumers, which should grow the market of customers seeking the company’s plant-based meals.”

“It was an honor to represent a leading innovator in the better-for-you food industry,” said Bill Harrison, Managing Partner at Harrison Co. “Tattooed Chef’s infrastructure from direct grower sourcing through in-house product development and controlled production has positioned the company to be a long-term leader in the better-for-you food sector.”

ABOUT HARRISON CO.

Harrison Co. as an independent investment banking firm that is dedicated to advising companies in the food, agriculture, and healthy living sectors. The firm is consumer-focused and works exclusively with business owners and operators, helping its clients make and effect the right strategic business, M&A, and financing decisions to capitalize on the rapidly-changing consumer economy. The firm has nine partners and services offered include the review of strategic alternatives, merger & acquisition advisory, debt & equity private placement, fairness opinions, and financial advisory services.

For more information visit www.harrisonco.com.

Contact

Bill Harrison

Managing Partner

+1 917 596 5533

wharrison@harrisonco.com

