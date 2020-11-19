Shenzhen, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday 2020 is right around the corner. Get ready, M5Stack Black Friday Deals 2020! Coming soon! Keep in mind M5Stack deals are not live yet--here are the key dates you should know about for Black Friday 2020:
M5Stack 2020 Black Friday sale starts Nov. 23 and lasts through Nov. 27. Missed a deal on Prime Day? Expect to see steeper discounts on M5Stack.
In addition to some released items, M5Stack is bringing a new item M5PAPER that figures a touchscreen e-ink display. If you're looking for more Black Friday game deals, subscribe M5Stack Newsletter you'll receive a weekly email from M5Stack along with a number of the special newsletter-only offers.
About M5Stack
M5Stack focuses on creating all-in-one, stackable, and modular open-source IoT Development kits, based on ESP32.
M5Stack has developed a brand’s word of mouth in the development board space in the world over the last few years. Especially, its products are beloved by most of the fans in Japan. M5Stack products are sold in more than 100 countries such as Japan, the United States, UK, Germany, Australia, Belgium, and so on. Its products are widely used in various application scenarios such as Smart Home, Smart Office, STEM Education, AI, Robotics, Industry4.0, and etc..
