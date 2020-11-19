Pune, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global narrowband IoT tracker market will derive growth from the efforts put in for technological integration by large scale companies across the world. The rising product demand will create several growth opportunities for companies operating in the market. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Narrow Band IoT Tracker Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Deployment (Guard-band, In-band, Stand Alone), By Type (Asset tracking, Animal tracking, Logistic tracking, People tracking), By Industry (Agriculture, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise at a considerable pace driven by the increasing smartphone penetration across the world.





The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Narrow-band IoT tracker is a concept that falls under the low power wide area (LPWA) network standard. It is used to connect small objects that are used in day-to-day life. The narrow band IoT connects a wide range of smart devices and sensors across the world. The benefits offered by NB IoT including safety, cost-effectivity, and low power consumption will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. Moreover, the ability of the product to eliminate the cost for constant maintenance over conventional tracking systems will fuel the demand across the world. The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The massive investments in narrow band IoT will also have a positive impact on market growth.

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors that have contributed to growth, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions, as well as collaborations, have made the highest impact on market growth. In July 2019, T-Mobile announced that it has collaborated with Roambee Corporation. The company announced that this collaboration is aimed at the development of an NB-IoT asset tracking solution. The company claims that this tracker can easily connect to pallets, shipments, and individual assets to deliver item-level temperature monitoring. The product is also said to track and identify the location and operate accordingly. T-Mobile’s collaboration with Roambee Corporation will not just help the companies grow but will also aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Rising Efforts taken to Implement Smart Cities will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The efforts taken to integrate smart concepts in several countries across Asia Pacific will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. The growing adoption of technologically advanced concepts and rising investments in technological integration by major companies will emerge in favor of market growth. The market in North America will also witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by increasing income levels as well as emerging IoT platforms across the region.

List of companies profiled in Narrow Band IoT Tracker Market:

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Ericsson

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Sierra Wireless

Nokia Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

China United Network Communications Group Co. Ltd

Industry Developments:

April 2019: BeWhere Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Fleet Hoster. This collaboration is aimed at the integration of its LTE-M connected M-IoT devices into Fleet Hoster’s platform to connect with multiple end-users.





