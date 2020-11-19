Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer and Germline/Somatic Type with Screening Potential Market Size, Customized Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail.



Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.



Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. And there is a lot of information to be had. But the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted the market.

Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high-risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions.

Key Topics Covered:

Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Update

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?

1.2 The Sequencing Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Methodology

1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing

1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Office Labs

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Oncogenomics

2.2.1 Carcinogenesis

2.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.2.2.1 Chromosomes

2.2.2.2 Genes

2.2.2.3 Epigenetics

2.2.3 Cancer Genes

2.2.4 Germline vs Somatic

2.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing

2.2.6 Genomic Profiling

2.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay

2.2.8 Changing Clinical Role

2.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

2.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

2.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment

2.3.2 Diagnosis

2.3.3 Managing

2.3.4 Monitoring

2.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

2.5.1 Hospital Testing Share

2.5.2 Economies of Scale

2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.5.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.5.4 Physician's and POCT

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Level of Care

3.1.2 Companion Dx

3.1.3 Immuno-oncology

3.1.4 Liability

3.1.5 Aging Population

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 State of knowledge

3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.

3.2.3 Protocol Resistance

3.2.4 Regulation and coverage

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay

4. Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings

MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution

NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program

Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer

FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics

ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers

Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing

Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support

Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results

Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients

Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel

Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types

New Gene Panel Identifies High Risk Prostate Cancer

Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore

Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services

Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma

Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round

Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance

CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials

Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics

Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx

5. Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Acuamark Diagnostics

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Almac Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Blueprint Genetics

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diagnologix LLC

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Fulgent Genetics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Genomic Health

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery 224 iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Integrated Diagnostics

Janssen Diagnostics

Loxo Oncology

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Resolution Biosciences, Inc

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SRI International

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Trovagene

Volition

6. The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles



7. Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer

7.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles

7.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing

7.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing

7.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing

7.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing

7.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing

7.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing

7.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing

8. Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic

8.1 Global Market Somatic

7.3 Global Market Germline

9. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes

9.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal

9.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer

9.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis

9.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection

Appendices

United States Medicare System: January 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests

Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Labeling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bx3ai

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900