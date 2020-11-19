Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Adhesive Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Resin Type; Device Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device adhesive market is expected to reach US$ 11,759.07 million by 2027 from US$ 6,642.85 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.



The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global medical device adhesive market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.



Based on resin type, the medical device adhesive market is segmented into acrylic, silicone, cynoacrylates, polyurethane, light curing, and epoxy. The acrylic segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rising healthcare spending and aging population worldwide are fueling the demand for medical device adhesive market.



Moreover, many market players operating in the market provide acrylic adhesives for medical applications. For instance, Henkel offers solvent and water-based acrylic adhesives for medical applications. Similarly, 3M offers Medical Permanent Acrylic Adhesives P1500 and P1510 that demonstrates excellent peel and tack performance.



The growth of medical device adhesive market is also attributed to the increasing usage of medical device adhesives, and technological advancements in medical device adhesives. However, lack of adoption in emerging economies is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA, Epoxy Technology, Inc. Master Bond, H. B. Fuller Company, Adhesives Research, INCURE INC.Permabond LLC, 3M, and Dr. Honle AG are among the prominent players operating in the medical device adhesive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Medical Device Adhesives Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Medical Device Adhesives Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Medical Device Adhesives Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Usage of Medical Device Adhesives

5.1.2 Technological Advancements in Medical Device Adhesives

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Complications Associated with Medical Device Adhesives

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Rapid Surge in Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly and Biocompatible Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Device Adhesives Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Device Adhesives Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Device Adhesives Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Medical Device Adhesive Market Analysis - By Resin Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Device Adhesive Market Share, by Resin Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.4 Acrylic

7.4.1.1 Overview

7.4.1.2 Acrylic: Medical Device Adhesive Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Silicone

7.6 Cyanoacrylate

7.7 Polyurethanes

7.8 Light Curing

7.9 Epoxy



8. Medical Device Adhesive Market Analysis - By Device Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Device Adhesive Market Share, by Device Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.4 Catheters

8.4.1.1 Overview

8.4.1.2 Catheters: Medical Device Adhesive Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Wearable Medical Devices

8.5.1.1 Overview

8.5.1.2 Wearable Medical Devices: Medical Device Adhesive Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.2 Smartwatches

8.5.3 Wristband and Activity Monitors

8.5.4 Patches

8.5.5 Smart Clothing

8.6 Needles and Syringes

8.7 Pacemaker

8.8 Tube Sets

8.9 Masks



9. Medical Device Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Device Adhesive Market



11. Medical Device Adhesive Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Dymax Corporation

Henkel AG & COMPANY KGAA

Epoxy Technology, Inc.

Master Bond

H.B. Fuller Company

Adhesives Research

INCURE INC.

Permabond LLC

3M

Dr. Honle AG

