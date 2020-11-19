HEIDELBERG, Germany., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft (“DB”) has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) announcing, together with its Joint Actors (DB and the Joint Actors together the “Group”), the acquisition of 1,533,000 common shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (the “Company”) at C$2.35 per share pursuant to an overnight marketed public offering of the Company for a total consideration of C$3,602,550.00, representing 0.7% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares.



Prior to the transactions, the Group held directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over 28,645,473 common shares, representing 14.7% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company prior to the recent public offering.

Immediately after the transactions, the Group held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 30,178,473 common shares representing 14.1% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The Group may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Deutsche Balaton AG, Rolf Birkert (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.



