Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Energy Requirements Forecasted to 2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope outlook for this report is from 2020 to 2050 integrating all end-user energy carrier generation outputs into a coherent energy mix to meet the needs of an increasingly urbanized population and growing economy.

The primary energy carriers are all analyzed and forecasted. The economic effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, particularly on energy production and consumption, are analyzed extensively in the report.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Scope
  2. Methodology
  3. Key Findings
  4. Introduction
  5. Coronavirus Shock
  6. World Economic Outlook
  7. Sectoral Growth of Energy
  8. 2020 Consumption of Energy
  9. 2050 Consumption of Energy
  10. Glossary and References

Companies Mentioned

  • Takoradi International Company
  • Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
  • Sunon Asogli Power Plant
  • Shenzhen Group of China
  • CENIT Energy Limited
  • Cenpower
  • GridCo
  • Electricity Company of Ghana
  • NEDCo
  • Ghana Grid Company
  • Electricity Company of Ghana
  • Tractabel Engineering
  • West African Gas Pipeline
  • National Electrification Scheme
  • Self-Help Electrification Project
  • China Development Bank
  • Ghana Energy Access and Development Project
  • World Bank's International Development Association
  • Africa Catalytic Growth Fund
  • Global Environment Facility
  • African Development Bank
  • World Bank-administered Global Partnership on Output-based Aid
  • Swiss Agency for Economic Affairs
  • The National Electrification Scheme
  • Japan International Cooperation Agency
  • Danish International Development Agency
  • The World Bank
  • Tee Dutch Development Related Export Transactions programme
  • Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through grants
  • Self-Help Electrification Programme
  • Export-Import Bank of India
  • Export-Import Bank of the United States
  • Export-Import Bank of China
  • SIDA
  • Millennium Challenge Corporation
  • West African Power Pool

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp2f0o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900