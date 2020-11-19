Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Energy Requirements Forecasted to 2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope outlook for this report is from 2020 to 2050 integrating all end-user energy carrier generation outputs into a coherent energy mix to meet the needs of an increasingly urbanized population and growing economy.
The primary energy carriers are all analyzed and forecasted. The economic effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, particularly on energy production and consumption, are analyzed extensively in the report.
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp2f0o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: