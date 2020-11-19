Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Energy Requirements Forecasted to 2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope outlook for this report is from 2020 to 2050 integrating all end-user energy carrier generation outputs into a coherent energy mix to meet the needs of an increasingly urbanized population and growing economy.



The primary energy carriers are all analyzed and forecasted. The economic effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, particularly on energy production and consumption, are analyzed extensively in the report.



Key Topics Covered



Scope Methodology Key Findings Introduction Coronavirus Shock World Economic Outlook Sectoral Growth of Energy 2020 Consumption of Energy 2050 Consumption of Energy Glossary and References

Companies Mentioned



Takoradi International Company

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

Sunon Asogli Power Plant

Shenzhen Group of China

CENIT Energy Limited

Cenpower

GridCo

Electricity Company of Ghana

NEDCo

Ghana Grid Company

Electricity Company of Ghana

Tractabel Engineering

West African Gas Pipeline

National Electrification Scheme

Self-Help Electrification Project

China Development Bank

Ghana Energy Access and Development Project

World Bank's International Development Association

Africa Catalytic Growth Fund

Global Environment Facility

African Development Bank

World Bank-administered Global Partnership on Output-based Aid

Swiss Agency for Economic Affairs

The National Electrification Scheme

Japan International Cooperation Agency

Danish International Development Agency

The World Bank

Tee Dutch Development Related Export Transactions programme

Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through grants

Self-Help Electrification Programme

Export-Import Bank of India

Export-Import Bank of the United States

Export-Import Bank of China

SIDA

Millennium Challenge Corporation

West African Power Pool

