Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Microgrid Market By Type (Grid Connected, Remote/Island, Hybrid), By Consumption Pattern (Urban & Metropolitan, Semi-urban, and Rural/Island), By Power Source (Natural Gas, Solar PV, Diesel, Fuel Cell), By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities,2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Microgrid Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The United States Microgrid Market is driven by the growing need to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions and use of cleaner forms of energy to meet the growing energy demands. Additionally, increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply & resilient power infrastructure is further fueling the market. Moreover, growing industrialization and supportive government initiatives & policies towards green energy are further expected to drive the market during forecast period.



The United States Microgrid Market is segmented based on type, consumption pattern, power source, end-user industry, company and region. Based on power source, the market can be categorized into natural gas, solar PV, diesel and fuel cell. The natural gas segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing exploration of unconventional energy sources across the United States. Additionally, widespread adoption of natural gas as a low emission substitute to conventional sources of fuel is further fueling the growth of the segment in microgrid market. Based on end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into industrial, educational institutes, healthcare, utilities, military and others. The utilities segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rapid industrialization and urbanization across the country. Furthermore, increasing electricity consumption coupled with the presence of new HVAC and heavy load machinery systems in the industrial sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast years.



Major players operating in the United States Microgrid Market include General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., S&C Electric Company, Exelon Corporation, Homer Energy LLC (AWS Truepower, LLC), Power Analytics Corp (Causam Energy, Inc.), Eaton Corporation Inc, ABB Ltd., Siemens, Schneider Electric IT USA, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in March 2018, GE launched the GE Reservoir - a comprehensive energy storage platform. It delivers a suite of customized storage solutions to help customers address new challenges and seek new opportunities in a rapidly transforming power grid.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Microgrid Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Microgrid Market based on type, consumption pattern, power source, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Microgrid Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Microgrid Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Microgrid Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The author calculated the market size of the United States Microgrid Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Microgrid Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Grid Connected, Remote/Island, Hybrid)

5.2.2. By Consumption Pattern (Urban & Metropolitan, Semi-urban, and Rural/Island)

5.2.3. By Power Source (Natural Gas, Solar PV, Diesel, Fuel Cell)

5.2.4. By End User Industry (Industrial, Educational Institutes, Healthcare, Utilities, Military, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East United States Microgrid Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Power Source

6.2.3. By End User Industry



7. Mid-West United States Microgrid Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Power Source

7.2.3. By End User Industry



8. West United States Microgrid Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Power Source

8.2.3. By End User Industry



9. South United States Microgrid Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Power Source

9.2.3. By End User Industry



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. General Electric Company

12.2.2. Honeywell International Inc.

12.2.3. S&C Electric Company

12.2.4. Exelon Corporation

12.2.5. Homer Energy LLC (AWS Truepower, LLC)

12.2.6. Power Analytics Corp (Causam Energy, Inc.)

12.2.7. Eaton Corporation Inc

12.2.8. ABB Ltd.

12.2.9. Siemens

12.2.10. Schneider Electric IT USA, Inc.



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About the author & Disclaimer



