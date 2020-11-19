Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2020 & COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C E-Commerce and payments in Latin America.

B2C E-Commerce surges in Latin America during the pandemic

E-Commerce's low share of total retail sales in the Latin American region reflects a slower take-off for online shopping compared to Europe or North America.

The largest economies of the region, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina have experienced double-digit sales growth of online retail in recent years, yet its share of all retail remains a low single-digit percentage, as reported in the report. The spread of COVID in the second quarter of 2020 has produced a surge in online shopping, pushing new customers to the practice and driving returning consumers to order more, causing analysts to raise their forecasts for future digital sales growth.

Argentina-based Mercado Libre leads online sales in the region

Another interesting fact highlighted in the report is that the Latin American region has a home-grown online merchant that is the top seller in several nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Mexico. Mercado Libre also has a payment processing subsidiary, Mercado Pago, which is used widely in the region even on other online platforms. The sales figures of Mercado Libre provide insight into the effects of the health pandemic: sales increased by a substantial percentage, more than doubling in one nation. Mercadolibre.com's most requested products at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis were face masks and hand sanitizer.

Report Structure

  • A regional chapter opens the report summarizing the effects of COVID-19 on the B2C E-Commerce market in the region and the latest developments in payment methods.
  • The rest of the report is divided by country. The countries are presented in the descending order of B2C E-Commerce sales.
  • Depending on data availability, the following types of information were included in the country chapters: B2C E-Commerce sales development before COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic, Internet and online shopper penetration, top product categories purchased online, most used payment methods, and the leading E-Commerce players. For the top 3 markets in the region, also a text chart with a qualitative overview of COVID-19's impact on B2C E-Commerce development was included.
  • In addition to the country chapters about the major markets in the region, ten smaller markets were covered in the country profiles section. Each profile includes information such as population, GDP per capita, B2C E-Commerce sales, online shoppers number and penetration, largest product category, Internet penetration and mobile share of traffic, payment methods, top shopping websites, and other relevant B2C E-Commerce facts and figures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Development

  • Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2023f
  • E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018 - 2023f
  • B2C E-Commerce Sales, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2019 & 2030f
  • Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population Aged 15+, April 2020
  • Breakdown of Consumer Expectations Regarding The Use of Online Payment Methods Post-COVID-19 Outbreak, in %, April 2020
  • Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
  • Factors Affecting Security Perception During E-Commerce Purchase On A New Website, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
  • Share of Online Shoppers Who Frequently Encounter Two-Factor Authentication, And Preferred Authentication Measures, % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
  • Preferred Future Features of Online Payments, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, 2019
  • Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users With a Bank Account, 2018 & 2019
  • Types of Mobile Payments Used In-Store, in % of Mobile Payment Users, by Selected Countries, July 2019
  • Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
  • Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, July 2019
  • Mercado Pago's Payment Transaction Value by Transactions On The Mercado Libre Marketplace and Non-Marketplace Payment Value, in USD million, 2015 - 2019
  • Growth in Number of Orders Placed on Mercado Libre During COVID-19, by Selected Countries, in %, February 24 - May 3, 2020, Compared to The Same Period in 2019
  • Number of New and Recovered Buyers on Mercado Libre During COVID-19, in thousands, and Growth, in %, February 24 - May 3, 2020, Compared to The Same Period in 2019
  • Top 20 Fastest-Growing Categories on Mercado Libre During COVID-19, in %, February 24 - May 3, 2020, Compared to The Same Period in 2019

3. Brazil

4. Mexico

5. Argentina

6. Colombia

7. Chile

8. Peru

9. Ecuador

10. Dominican Republic B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

11. Guatemala B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

12. Uruguay B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

13. Costa Rica B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

14. Panama B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

15. Paraguay B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

16. El Salvador B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

17. Bolivia B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

18. Jamaica B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

19. Honduras B2C E-Commerce Country Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
  • Almacenes Exito SA
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • B2W Cia Digital
  • Cencosud SA
  • Coppel SA de CV
  • eBay Inc.
  • Encuentra24.com AG
  • Falabella SA
  • Fravega S.A.C.I. e I.
  • Liverpool Mexico SA de CV
  • MercadoLibre Inc.
  • OLX Group
  • Ripley Corp SA
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
  • Speedy Honduras
  • TiendaMIA Xipron INC
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Wish Inc.



