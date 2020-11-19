Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2020 & COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C E-Commerce and payments in Latin America.
B2C E-Commerce surges in Latin America during the pandemic
E-Commerce's low share of total retail sales in the Latin American region reflects a slower take-off for online shopping compared to Europe or North America.
The largest economies of the region, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina have experienced double-digit sales growth of online retail in recent years, yet its share of all retail remains a low single-digit percentage, as reported in the report. The spread of COVID in the second quarter of 2020 has produced a surge in online shopping, pushing new customers to the practice and driving returning consumers to order more, causing analysts to raise their forecasts for future digital sales growth.
Argentina-based Mercado Libre leads online sales in the region
Another interesting fact highlighted in the report is that the Latin American region has a home-grown online merchant that is the top seller in several nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Mexico. Mercado Libre also has a payment processing subsidiary, Mercado Pago, which is used widely in the region even on other online platforms. The sales figures of Mercado Libre provide insight into the effects of the health pandemic: sales increased by a substantial percentage, more than doubling in one nation. Mercadolibre.com's most requested products at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis were face masks and hand sanitizer.
Report Structure
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Development
3. Brazil
4. Mexico
5. Argentina
6. Colombia
7. Chile
8. Peru
9. Ecuador
10. Dominican Republic B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
11. Guatemala B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
12. Uruguay B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
13. Costa Rica B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
14. Panama B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
15. Paraguay B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
16. El Salvador B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
17. Bolivia B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
18. Jamaica B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
19. Honduras B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ourur
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: