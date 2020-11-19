Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2020 & COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C E-Commerce and payments in Latin America.



B2C E-Commerce surges in Latin America during the pandemic



E-Commerce's low share of total retail sales in the Latin American region reflects a slower take-off for online shopping compared to Europe or North America.



The largest economies of the region, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina have experienced double-digit sales growth of online retail in recent years, yet its share of all retail remains a low single-digit percentage, as reported in the report. The spread of COVID in the second quarter of 2020 has produced a surge in online shopping, pushing new customers to the practice and driving returning consumers to order more, causing analysts to raise their forecasts for future digital sales growth.



Argentina-based Mercado Libre leads online sales in the region



Another interesting fact highlighted in the report is that the Latin American region has a home-grown online merchant that is the top seller in several nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Mexico. Mercado Libre also has a payment processing subsidiary, Mercado Pago, which is used widely in the region even on other online platforms. The sales figures of Mercado Libre provide insight into the effects of the health pandemic: sales increased by a substantial percentage, more than doubling in one nation. Mercadolibre.com's most requested products at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis were face masks and hand sanitizer.

Report Structure

A regional chapter opens the report summarizing the effects of COVID-19 on the B2C E-Commerce market in the region and the latest developments in payment methods.

The rest of the report is divided by country. The countries are presented in the descending order of B2C E-Commerce sales.

Depending on data availability, the following types of information were included in the country chapters: B2C E-Commerce sales development before COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic, Internet and online shopper penetration, top product categories purchased online, most used payment methods, and the leading E-Commerce players. For the top 3 markets in the region, also a text chart with a qualitative overview of COVID-19's impact on B2C E-Commerce development was included.

In addition to the country chapters about the major markets in the region, ten smaller markets were covered in the country profiles section. Each profile includes information such as population, GDP per capita, B2C E-Commerce sales, online shoppers number and penetration, largest product category, Internet penetration and mobile share of traffic, payment methods, top shopping websites, and other relevant B2C E-Commerce facts and figures.

