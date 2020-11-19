Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

19 November 2020 at 12:00 noon

Municipality Finance’s capital adequacy remains well above the ECB minimum requirements

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the European Central Bank (ECB) will not give the yearly Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process Decision (SREP Decision) this year. Instead, the ECB has given MuniFin an Operational Letter, in which the capital buffer requirement (P2R) imposed on MuniFin last year is confirmed to continue in force unchanged at 2.25 percent. When taking into account of this capital buffer requirement, the total SREP capital requirement (TSCR) ratio is currently 10.25 percent. The minimum level of total capital ratio including P2R and other capital buffer requirements is 13.38%.

MuniFin’s capital adequacy ratio exceeds the requirement by multiple times. At the end of June 2020 the Group’s total capital ratio was 113.8 percent.

MuniFin is supervised by the ECB and the continuous SREP process is part of the banking supervision activities carried by the ECB. The banking supervision aims to ensure that credit institutions have appropriate risk management methods in place, as well as sufficient capital and liquidity.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Harri Luhtala

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +358 50 592 9454

