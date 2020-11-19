New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.Automotive and construction sector accounts for 54.5% of sealants demand. Amid rising unemployment, shrinking disposable incomes & a steep global recession at -3% erosion in GDP growth, demand for automobiles will shrink by 9.8 million vehicles in the U.S, Europe & China in 2020. Freeze on infrastructure construction projects; new home purchases, shortage of workers, disruption in building materials supply have together brought the construction industry to its knees. The deteriorating market fundamentals is expected to reduce demand for sealants used in building/infrastructure maintenance & protection; and in automobiles for vehicle window sealing/glazing, corrosion protection, vibration & sound deadening applications. Sealants improve performance and application properties by forming a barrier by adhesion to the substrate, maintaining sealing properties for a longer time, and filling up of gaps between two or more substrates. Environmental concerns and regulations have always weighed down upon the sealants market, as the industrial chemical waste generated by this industry is one of the primary sources of environment pollution. Therefore formulation and production of eco-friendly sealants are given due importance.



The trend towards lowering VOCs and increasing sustainability will pick up steam in the sealants market in the medium to long term period. In the construction sector more emphasis will be laid on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, requiring new sealants products to meet ’green’ standards, while in the packaging sector, concerns about sustainability and recyclability of packaging materials will drive demand for new sealants products. In the product assembly sector, conventional substrates will be substituted by novel materials that lower weight and cost of the final product, requiring new sealants to bond and protect them. As fuel prices continue to be volatile, the need for more fuel-efficient vehicles in the transportation industry such as hybrid cars, composite aircraft, or high-speed trains will increase. As a result, the need for new light weight, environmentally friendly sealants to seal and protect will spur demand. Companies in the post pandemic period will therefore invest capital to develop new processes and technologies to provide advanced and eco-friendly sealants at nominal prices. Given the growing emphasis on the environment led by climate change issues, poised to gain maximum scores are environmentally friendly technologies. The trend toward recycling and elimination of waste will also get stronger with the passage of time. In the coming years, growth will be driven by innovation and the introduction of novel sealant products. Unfazed research and innovation efforts in this regard are poised to benefit the market.



Also in the post COVID-19 period, anticipated Increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will drive demand for sealants. Other megatrends that will influence long term growth prospects include ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water. Global outlook for sealants is moderately positive with relatively better growth prospects in certain parts of the world. While China continues to play an influential role, urbanization trends in other countries will drive growth in the construction and automotive markets in the post COVID-19 period. Although currently witnessing a decline, Europe remains the largest regional market for sealants products, owing to the huge automotive, construction and industrial activity in the region, which generates high demand for sealant products. Post COVID-19 growth prospects for sealants in other developing markets such as India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East appear promising. Strong pace of economic development, industrialization, rapid urbanization, steady rise in construction activity and robust demand for automobiles among others will help boost demand for sealants in these regions in the post COVID-19 environment. A mature sector now, the sealants industry currently is banking on technology innovations and new product developments as key competitive differentiating factors, which makes the industry rife with technology collaborations, partnerships, and alliances as players compete to sharpen their technology prowess both in terms of manufacturing processes, production and marketing.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

BASF Corporation

DAP Products, Inc.

Dow Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Franklin International, Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Sika AG

Soudal NV

Universal Sealants Ltd







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Temporary Demand Erosion in Sealants Industry II-2

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-3

A Prelude to Sealants Industry II-4

Exhibit 2: World Sealants Market by End-Use Sector (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare, and Others II-5

Exhibit 3: World Sealants Market by Chemical Type (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide, and Others II-6

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term,

Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World Sealants

Industry II-6

Analysis by Segment Type II-7

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries Primes Sealants Market

for Lucrative Growth II-8

Develop Regions Key Sales Generators, Developing Regions to

Drive Future Growth II-9

Outsourced Manufacturing Boosts Demand for Sealants in

Developing Countries II-9

Exhibit 4: World Sealants Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions II-10

Exhibit 5: World Sealants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Europe, China, Asia-

Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Japan and Africa II-11

Competitive Landscape II-11

Balancing Demand-Supply Equation II-12

Surgical Sealants Competitive Scenario II-12

Select Developments in Surgical Sealant Space II-13

Exhibit 6: Surgical Sealants Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E II-13

Recent Market Activity II-14

Select Global Brands II-16



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-43



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-45

Likely Recovery of Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19 Period

to Activate Fresh Growth Opportunities for Sealants Market II-45

Comparison of Various Automotive Sealant Solutions II-46

Exhibit 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 II-47

Exhibit 8: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019 II-48

Growing Focus on Light Weight Models Drive Strong Business Case

for Sealants II-48

Exhibit 9: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020 II-49

Exhibit 10: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight

of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,

2016 & 2019 II-50

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Sealants II-50

Exhibit 11: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to

Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global

Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019 II-51

Building & Construction Sealant Market to Drive Long Term

Growth Recovering from Prevailing Depressive Construction

Sector II-52

Exhibit 12: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 II-54

Exhibit 13: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019 II-55

Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand II-55

Anticipated Strong Construction Activity in Developing

Countries to Spur Growth for Polyurethane Sealants II-56

Bituminous Sealants and Caulks: A Popular Choice in

Infrastructure Renovation II-56

Expanding Alternative Energy Market Bodes Well for Sealants Demand II-57

Exhibit 14: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050 II-58

Novel Sealant Solutions Need of the Hour in Flexible Packaging

Industry II-58

Sealants Gaining Increased Acceptance in Medical Applications II-59

Surgical Sealants Market II-60

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical

Applications II-61

Hemostats Tissue Sealants Set For Impressive Growth II-61

Exhibit 15: Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and

Sealants (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical

Procedure Volume by Type II-62

Silicone Sealants - The Major Sealant Technology II-62

Need for Innovative Products and Growth of Construction

Industry Bode Well for Silicon Sealants Market II-63

Hybrid Sealants Gain Prominence II-63

Product Innovations: Spearheading Growth II-63

Eco-Friendly Sealants Rise in Popularity II-64

Low VOC Sealants Gain High Acceptance II-64

Key Challenges II-65

Raw Material Availability and Pricing - Crucial for Sealant

Manufacturing II-65

Environmental Concerns II-65

Sealant?s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures II-65

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to VOC Emissions II-66

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Sealants II-66

Sealants - A Brief Product Overview II-66

Classification based on Chemical Constitution II-67

Other Sealant Types II-68

Select End-Use Applications of Sealants II-72



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-73

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-73



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-74



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-75



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-76



Table 5: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-77



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-78



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-79



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-80



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-81



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-82



Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-83



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-84



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Latex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-85



Table 14: World Historic Review for Latex by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-86



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Latex by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-87



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Polysulfide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-88



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polysulfide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-89



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polysulfide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-90



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-91



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-92



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-93



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-94



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-95



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-96



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-97



Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-98



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-99



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-100



Table 29: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-101



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-102



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-103



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-104



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-105



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-106



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-107



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-108



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-109



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-110



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-111



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Sealants Market - A Review III-1

Exhibit 16: Average Cost Structure for Sealants (2019E):

Percentage Breakdown of Cost of Production by Cost Item III-2

COVID-19-led Construction Slowdown Restrains Sealants Market in

the Immediate Term III-2

Exhibit 17: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market III-3

Exhibit 18: New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000)

Authorized in Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed III-4

Anticipated Turnaround in Construction Sector to Bode Well for

the Silicone Sealant Market III-4

Long Term Growth in Automobile Production to Drive Demand for

Sealants III-5

Growth in Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector to Support

Long-term Growth Post COVID-19 Impact III-5

Rise in Elderly Population Indicate More Room for Growth III-6

Exhibit 19: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over

the Years 2005-2025 III-6

Growth in Cosmetic Surgeries to Drive Opportunities III-7

Exhibit 20: Top Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in the US: 2019 III-7

Market Participants Focus on Superior Grade Surgical Sealants III-8

Exhibit 21: Market Share of Leading Players in US Surgical

Sealants Market: 2019 III-8

Market Analytics III-9

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-9



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Sealants by Type - Silicone,

Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-10



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-11



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-13



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-14



CANADA III-15

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-16



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-17



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging,

Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-18



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-19



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20



JAPAN III-21

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-22



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-23



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging,

Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-24



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



CHINA III-27

Sealants Consumption to Increase Rapidly III-27

Automotive & Construction Sectors to Drive Sealants Market Post

COVID-19 Recovery III-27

Market Analytics III-28

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 59: China Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging,

Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-31



Table 62: China Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



EUROPE III-34

Market Overview III-34

Exhibit 22: Sealants Market in Europe (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Segment III-34

Automotive Sealants to Grow in Demand Post COVID-19 III-35

Sealant Manufacturers - In Line with Environmental Regulations III-35

Surgical Sealants Market - Brief Overview III-35

Market Analytics III-36

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-36



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-37



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-38



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-40



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-41



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging,

Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-42



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-43



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-44



FRANCE III-45

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 74: France Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone, Polyurethane,

Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging,

Electronics, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-48



Table 77: France Historic Review for Sealants by End-Use -

Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-49



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Sealants by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building &

Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



GERMANY III-51

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sealants by

Type - Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Sealants by Type -

Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Latex, Polysulfide and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001