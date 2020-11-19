New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. While most industries remain severely impacted, IT technologies & datacenters are reaping rich dividends from the continuing transition towards digital delivery. COVID-19 has emerged to be the biggest driver of digital transformation. IT and technology landscape today remains irreversibility changed with companies migrating to new operating models; reassessing IT security architectures; resetting security systems to plug-in digital holes; and adopting innovative remote working technologies. Highlighting the acceleration in digital transformation is the fact companies have digitally transformed within weeks to ensure business continuity as lockdowns and restrictions confine billions of people to their homes. Over 60% of companies in North America, Europe and Asia expect to witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation during the years 2020 through 2023. Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors. Telehealth will replace doctor visits by 2025; by 2021 new home constructions will include co-working spaces highlighting the permanence of remote working; supply chain 4.0 will reach 100% adoption by 2025; eCommerce will account for 60% of retail spending by 2020 and blockchain & tokenization will be integrated into financial services by 2023.Digital technologies provide productivity, security, efficiency, agility, workforce re-skilling, and customer experience advantages, all of which are vital during times of crisis like the current pandemic. The pandemic is helping test the effectiveness of digital solutions and in the post pandemic world digital innovation will accelerate even further.



The swift departure from traditional approaches represents the first major step towards digitalization. On the other hand, the failure of conventional manufacturing ecosystems and supply chains created a pressing need for an agile and adaptable solution through digital tools. Manufacturers are increasing investing in digital solutions to gaining an edge over competitors, ensuring agile supply chains, shifting supply chains to new geographies and getting resilient to future crisis. The outbreak has substantially increased the adoption of cloud-based services, especially in countries with stringent lockdowns. Cloud platforms are playing an important role in facilitating business continuity and data storage, enabling businesses to access the information from nearly anywhere. The technology is also supporting video conference services that are finding broader adoption among organizations for business continuity and communication with employees during COVID-19 pandemic. The digital transformation is anticipated to go beyond enterprises and drive other participants such as retailers to consider the transition. The sweeping change is expected to stay permanently, enabling users to enjoy immense gains in productivity in the post COVID-19 scenario. In addition, organizations are likely to invest in end-to-end digital processes and technical infrastructure for ensuring resilience to pandemics in the future.



Virtualization technologies under this scenario are witnessing robust adoption given their crucial role in digitalization and the benefits offered. Virtualization facilitates easy portability, as virtual machines (VMs) can be assessed from different locations, moved, or copied easily, while moving or copying physical devices is not a simple or effortless task. It is also quite easy to allocate resources to virtual machines as needed, whereas physical devices have a specific hardware set installed on them and so have limitations. Virtual machines are totally isolated from each other and from their host system; therefore, even if malware infects a physical device or a virtual device, it is not easy for it to spread and infect the remaining virtual devices or physical devices. This kind of security level is beneficial for protecting the network against security threats when the virtual devices access internet and for trying latest developments or applications. If, for instance, an application happens to crash on a VM, it will not affect the host device. Virtualization has the potential to provide high-availability mechanisms and it allows VMs to restart on another host if their primary host fails. Application virtualization simplifies software deployment & eliminates need to install applications on user devices. Sever virtualization brings better server provisioning & helps automate failover during a disaster. Storage virtualization improves reliability, performance, flexibility & ability to scale by x times and reduces need for SAN (Storage Area Network) devices by 35%. Desktop virtualization provides the platform for remote working, enhanced connectivity & stable computing experience irrespective of user location in the world. Network virtualization provides greater visibility into networks, improves security by segmenting the network & establishes role and location-based permissions. Data virtualization protects data, enforces centralized data governance & security and delivers data in real time faster & cheaper.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Google Cloud Platform

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nimboxx, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Vmware, Inc.







