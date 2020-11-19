New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Server Virtualization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818018/?utm_source=GNW

3% spurt in revenues for the year 2020 and thereafter reach US$11.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. While most industries remain severely impacted, IT technologies & datacenters are reaping rich dividends from the continuing transition towards digital delivery. COVID-19 has emerged to be the biggest driver of digital transformation. IT and technology landscape today remains irreversibility changed with companies migrating to new operating models; reassessing IT security architectures; resetting security systems to plug-in digital holes; and adopting innovative remote working technologies. Highlighting the acceleration in digital transformation is the fact companies have digitally transformed within weeks to ensure business continuity as lockdowns and restrictions confine billions of people to their homes. Over 60% of companies in North America, Europe and Asia expect to witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation during the years 2020 through 2023. Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors. Digital technologies provide productivity, security, efficiency, agility, workforce re-skilling, and customer experience advantages, all of which are vital during times of crisis like the current pandemic. The pandemic is helping test the effectiveness of digital solutions and in the post pandemic world digital innovation will accelerate even further. The swift departure from traditional approaches represents the first major step towards digitalization.



Given the positive long term outlook and encouraging flow of investments despite the current COVID-19 induced difficult economic conditions, virtualization market offers tremendous opportunities for vendors seeking to establish their presence in this domain. Virtualization strategies have been largely adopted in network function and desktop virtualization areas, making them the largest market segments in the global virtualization market. However, growth in the short to medium term period is expected to stem largely from software-defined storage, as well as from network function virtualization markets. With advantages such as, reduced TCO (total cost of ownership), better asset utilization, low system complexity, reduction in time taken for implementation & management and improved speed and agility of IT deployments, stacked in its favor, the trend towards virtualization is not surprisingly pushing up the demand for virtualization software. Given that enterprise virtualization software packages are offering easier deployment, management and security, user benefits have become potentially huge. Virtualization is also expected to influence the way individuals and companies regard their personal computers. With the evolution of virtualization technology, a wide range of devices are utilized on host platforms. As a primary facilitator of virtualization, virtualization software market is emerging into one of the fastest growing market segments within the virtualization environment. Low costs and new technology have transformed virtualization software into a flourishing market of late. With the recession bringing to fore the importance of the advantages offered by virtualization, growth in the virtualization software market is expected to amplify.



Server virtualization has played a substantial part in shaping up the datacenter and web hosting industry. The concept of server virtualization focuses on creation of isolated or virtual environments of a physical server for supporting multiple applications and ensuring optimal utilization of resources. Generally known as virtual private servers, emulations, containers, instances or guests, these virtual servers can be accessed by different users. Server virtualization is widely utilized in virtual web servers for delivery of cost-effective web hosting services. The technology can also masks server resources such as the identity and number of physical servers, processors and operating system from users. Server virtualization software plays a key role in coordination and management, and also termed as hypervisor. Server virtualization software gained immense popularity during the early 2000s. The increasing realization across organizations about advantages of consolidation of various physical servers onto a single virtual machine or VM enabled VMware, the pioneer, to exhibit phenomenal gains. Server virtualization enabled companies to optimize resources and played a critical role in driving the IT industry. Once limited to development and testing domains, server virtualization eventually emerged as a comprehensive ecosystem in production servers. While an increasing number of companies have started moving to cloud infrastructure and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), server virtualization remained relevant for organizations. The concept gained extensive adoption among IT organizations and attracted various players to foray into the market. In addition, the increasing uptake continues to drive gains for the server virtualization software market. The global market for server virtualization software is gaining from software maintenance revenues along with growing implementation of on-premise server virtualization software. In addition, proliferation of latest technologies including OS container-based virtualization and cloud computing is expected to further bolster the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of hyper-converged integrated systems coupled with availability of software-defined datacenter solutions will facilitate market expansion.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Accenture PLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Capgemini SE

ALLNET GmbH

Alliance Integrated Technology

ARC Systems

AFODIS ADMX

Cinetica







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818018/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Virtualization and Virtualization Software: A Review II-2

Exhibit 1: World Virtualization Software Market by Technology

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network

Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-

defined Storage and Server Virtualization II-4

Server Virtualization II-4

Development of the Server Virtualization Market II-5

Rising Uptake and Software Maintenance Revenues Help Server

Virtualization Software Market Post Decent Growth II-5

Market Drivers & Restraints II-6

North America to Retain Commanding Position in Server

Virtualization Software Market II-7

Exhibit 2: World Server Virtualization Software Market by

Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions II-8

Exhibit 3: World Server Virtualization Software Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027 II-9

Competitive Scenario II-9

Vendor Focus on Sophisticated Features Catalyzes Server

Virtualization Software Market II-10

Recent Market Activity II-12

Global Competitor Market Shares II-13

Exhibit 4: Server Virtualization Software Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 II-13



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-14



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-15

Server Virtualization: An Important Cog in the IT Wheel II-15

Cost Benefits from Server Consolidation Drive the Business Case

for Server Virtualization II-15

Server Virtualization: Enabling Green IT Strategy II-16

Exhibit 5: Energy Consumption in Server Rooms: Comparison of

Power Consumption (in %) for IT Equipment, Air Conditioning

and Distribution Losses II-17

Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization

Software Market II-17

Exhibit 6: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units)

for the Years 2011 through 2019 II-18

Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server

Virtualization II-19

Exhibit 7: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$

Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022 II-19

Status of Serverless Computing, Containers, and Modern

Applications II-20

Data Center Virtualization Trends II-21

Select Innovations in Server Virtualization Space II-22

Challenges Facing the Server Virtualization Software Market II-22

Server Virtualization: Technology Overview II-24

Virtualization Technology: A Background Study II-24

An Introduction to Server Virtualization Software II-25

Future of Server Virtualization Software II-26

Server Virtualization Approaches II-27

Virtual Server II-29

Key Steps in Implementation of Server Virtualization II-30

Key Benefits Package II-31

Disadvantages of Virtualization II-32

Backup Issues II-33

Data Recovery II-33



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-34

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-34



Table 2: World Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-35



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-36



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Para

Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-37



Table 5: World Historic Review for Para Virtualization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-38



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Para Virtualization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-39



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Full

Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-40



Table 8: World Historic Review for Full Virtualization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-41



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Virtualization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for OS-level

Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 11: World Historic Review for OS-level Virtualization by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-44



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for OS-level Virtualization

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-45



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-46



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-47



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-50



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-1



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-2



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



CANADA III-7

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-7



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



JAPAN III-13

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-13



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



CHINA III-19

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-19



Table 38: China Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 41: China Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-23



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



EUROPE III-25

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-28



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



FRANCE III-34

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-34



Table 53: France Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 56: France Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



GERMANY III-40

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-40



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-44



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



ITALY III-46

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-46



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-49



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-50



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



UNITED KINGDOM III-52

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-52



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Server Virtualization Software

by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level

Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-53



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Server Virtualization Software

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-56



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



SPAIN III-58

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-58



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-59



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-62



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63



RUSSIA III-64

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-64



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and

OS-level Virtualization Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-65



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Para

Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-66



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-67



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-68



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Server Virtualization

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-69



REST OF EUROPE III-70

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-70



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-71



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Para Virtualization, Full Virtualization and OS-level

Virtualization for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-72



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-73



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-74



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Server

Virtualization Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-75



ASIA-PACIFIC III-76

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 III-76



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Server

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-77



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Server

Virtualization Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-78



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-79



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Para Virtualization, Full

Virtualization and OS-level Virtualization Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-80



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Server

Virtualization Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001