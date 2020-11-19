Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaper Packaging Machine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Operation, Distribution Channel, Output Capacity, and Machine Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on machine type, the diaper packaging machine market is segmented into baby diaper packaging, and adult diaper packaging. The baby diaper packaging segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to continue to be a larger shareholder in the market during the forecast period. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the escalating demand for baby diapers, increasing birth rates, and rising purchasing power in middle-income countries.
The global diaper packaging machine market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing childbirth count and geriatric population, and advancements in diapers and diaper packaging machines. However, low diaper demand in price-sensitive markets hinders the market growth.
COESIA S. P. A, CURT G. JOA, INC.Delta SRL Unipersonale, Edson Packaging Machinery Ltd, Fameccanica Data SPA, GDM S. P. A., Optima Packaging Group GmBH, Welldone (China) Industry Limited, Qingdao Joinworld Machinery Manufacturing Co.Ltd. and Zuiko Corporation are among the leading companies operating in the diaper packaging machine market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope Of The Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market - By Operation
1.3.2 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market - By Distribution Channel
1.3.3 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market - By Output Capacity
1.3.4 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market - By Machine Type
1.3.5 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Diaper Packaging Machine Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.3.4 Middle-East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.3.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
5. Diaper Packaging Machine Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Childbirth Count and Geriatric Population
5.1.2 Advancements in Diapers and Diaper Packaging Machines
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Low Diaper Demand in Price-Sensitive Markets
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Automated Diaper Packaging Machines
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Smart Diapers and Advancements in Diaper Materials
5.5 Impact analysis of Drivers And Restraints
6. Diaper Packaging Machine Market - Global
6.1 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market Overview
6.2 Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share
6.4 Diaper Packaging Machine Overview
6.5 Diaper Packaging Machine Market - Volume, And Forecast To 2027 (Units)
7. Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 -Machine Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Diaper Packaging Machine Market Breakdown, By Packaging Type, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Baby Diaper Packaging
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Baby Diaper Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Adult Diaper Packaging
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Adult Diaper Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Output Capacity
8.1 Overview
8.2 Diaper Packaging Machine Market Breakdown, By Packaging Type, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Less Than 500 Units Per Minute
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Less than 500 Units per minute Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Between 500 To 1000 Units Per Minute
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Between 500 to 1000 Units Per Minute Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Above 1000 Units Per Minute
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Above 1000 Units Per Minute Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -Operation
9.1 Overview
9.2 Diaper Packaging Machine Market Breakdown, By Operation, 2019 & 2027
9.3 Semi-Automatic
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Semi-Automatic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Fully Automatic
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Fully Automatic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Distribution Channel
10.1 Overview
10.2 Diaper Packaging Machine Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2027
10.3 Direct Sales
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Direct Sales Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.4 Indirect Sales
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Indirect Sales Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
11. Diaper Packaging Machine Market - Geographical Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027
11.3 Europe Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027
11.4 APAC Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027
11.5 Middle East And Africa Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027
11.6 South America Diaper Packaging Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027
12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Diaper Packaging Machine Market
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 Middle East And Africa: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.6 South America: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Inorganic Developments
13.4.1 Overview
14. Key Company Profiles
14.1 COESIA S.P.A
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 CURT G. JOA, INC.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Delta SRL Unipersonale
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Edson Packaging Machinery Ltd
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Fameccanica Data SPA
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 GDM S.P.A.
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Optima Packaging Group Gmbh
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Welldone (China) Industry Limited
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Qingdao Joinworld Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Zuiko Corporation
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Glossary
