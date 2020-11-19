Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer - Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, Including Companion Dx and by Country with Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID-19 Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report. the publisher includes a special segment, Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. And now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Trends like:
Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The publisher's latest numbers factor in the different COVID forces, their timing, and their effect on growth.
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges, please enquire further for more information.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Falling Prices
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 COVID Pandemic
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies
6. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
6.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type
7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base/Final Comparison
7.1.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base Year
7.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type -Final Year
7.1.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year
7.1.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Segment Growth
7.2 MDx Breast Cancer
7.2.1 Table Breast Cancer Testing - by Country
7.2.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth
7.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer
7.3.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Testing - by Country
7.3.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Testing Growth
7.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
7.4.1 Table Cervical Cancer Testing - by Country
7.4.2 Chart - Cervical Cancer Testing Growth
7.5 MDx Lung Cancer
7.5.1 Table Lung Cancer Testing - by Country
7.5.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Testing Growth
7.6 MDx Prostate
7.2.1 Table Prostate Testing - by Country
7.6.2 Chart - Prostate Testing Growth
7.7 MDx Melanoma Cancer
7.7.1 Table Melanoma Cancer Testing - by Country
7.7.2 Chart - Melanoma Cancer Testing Growth
7.8 MDx Blood
7.8.1 Table Blood Testing - by Country
7.8.2 Chart - Blood Testing Growth
7.9 MDx Companion Dx Development
7.9.1 Table Companion Dx Development - by Country
7.9.2 Chart - Companion Dx Development Growth
7.10 MDx Other Cancer
7.10.1 Table Other Cancer Testing - by Country
7.10.2 Chart - Other Cancer Testing Growth
8. Cancer Treatment and Trials
8.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
8.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
8.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8weiex
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
