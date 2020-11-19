New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817594/?utm_source=GNW

6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$3.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Governments worldwide are focusing all healthcare resources on fighting the global pandemic. Billions of dollars have poured into researching COVID-19 drugs, therapies and vaccines. Over US$8 billion globally excluding the U.S. has been pledged only for vaccine development. The U.S. has independently pumped billions of dollars into COVID-19 research and response. The massive reallocation of funds and reprioritization of efforts has left a glaring gap in other sectors of healthcare. Gene therapy which holds promise for treating cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia & AIDS, is slumping due to lack of research funds & reduced footfall of patients seeking treatment. Given the complex and fragile manufacturing and delivery system along with funding models of the industry, COVID-19 has emerged as a black swan event. Various players still find it challenging to ensure timely delivery of gene therapy to patients and clinical sites. There are concerns regarding administration of cell and gene therapies. The chances of virus transmission, mainly to people in the high-risk group, coerced hospitals to delay or cancel appointments. In addition, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders discouraged patients from visiting to treatment centres. Treatments intended to be delivered into ICUs are being impacted by bed reservations made for patients with COVID-19 infection.



R&D and preclinical activities are also affected by supply shortages as a result of strong demand for consumables like reagents and PPE from COVID-19 laboratories. The clinical development segment suffered the most due to concerns regarding recruitment of patients and suspension of trial enrolments for protecting participants from the risk of infection. These issues are delaying activation of new sites, prompting players to postpone new clinical trials. However, the intensity of disruptions for cell and gene therapy trials was less in comparison to the pharmaceutical industry due to association of the former with rare and serious medical conditions, enabling participants to continue trials. While companies targeting paediatric diseases suspended trials, others dealing with oncology maintained the pace. COVID-19 has also impacted patient assessment and has made it difficult for companies to perform follow-up evaluations for trial participants. These issues are attributed to confluence of various factors like travel ban, withdrawal of several services from healthcare sites and the risk of virus transmission. In addition, these disruptions are anticipated to threaten existence of certain cell and gene therapy companies, particularly small-scale biotech players that are in pre-commercial phase and rely on external funding. As governments, stakeholders, pharmaceutical companies and venture capitalists invest in these players on the basis of research milestones, pipeline progress and data readouts, ability of these companies to secure future funding will also be affected.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by therapy indications in the field of oncology. Gene therapies hold promise to improve the condition of patients where traditional cancer treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy are not effective. Blood and lymphatic cancers hold huge potential as gene therapies can manipulate the genetic information to target the cancerous proteins, thereby enabling the body to fight against the cancers. Oncology will remain the key area of focus for gene therapy applications. Cancer therapies represent the leading category, as is gauged through robust rise in the number of molecules being tested across numerous clinical trials. Novartis which recently bagged the U.S. FDA approval for Kymriah, a gene therapy designed for the treatment of hematological cancer, is seeking to gain commercial approval in established and emerging countries. Similarly, Kite Pharma, the developer of YESCARTA®, the first CAR T-cell therapy approved for certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults, has formed a separate team to provide end-to-end support for its Yescarta customers including hospitals and clinics. Such efforts by developers would augment the use case of gene therapies in treatment of large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the high potential cancer treatment verticals. More developmental focus will also be shed on monogenic rare diseases which have clearer genomic targets and the unmet need in smaller patient populations. Majority gene therapies so far have come to market through accelerated review pathways of regulatory authorities. In the year 2018 alone, over 150 applications for investigational new drugs for gene therapies were filed. In the coming years, there will be significant improvement in the number of approvals for new gene therapies. The growth is anticipated to emerge from different modalities including RNAi, ASOs and CRISPR gene editing based therapeutics which offer long term opportunities for growth. These technologies are generating much excitement for investors.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Gene Technologies Inc.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Benitec BioPharma

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Brammer Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis

CELLforCURE

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

CSL Behring

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Novasep Holding SAS

Orchard Therapeutics Ltd.

Oxford Biomedica plc

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Sanofi Genzyme

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Shire PLC

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group

Transgene SA

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

uniQure NV

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817594/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

A Prelude to Gene Therapy II-1

Classification of Gene Therapies II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-2

COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse II-2

COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy II-2

Manufacturing & Delivery II-2

Research & Clinical Development II-3

Commercial Operations & Access II-3

Managing Derailed Operations II-4

Focus on Clinical Development Programs II-4

Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies II-4

Securing Supplies II-4

Remote Working II-4

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19 II-5

By Vector Type II-5

VIRAL VECTORS ACCOUNT FOR A MAJOR SHARE OF THE MARKET II-5

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors II-6

Lentivirus II-6

NON-VIRAL VECTORS TO WITNESS FASTER GROWTH II-7

US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market II-8

Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy II-9

Market Outlook II-9

WORLD BRANDS II-10



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-16

Recent Market Activity II-18

Select Innovations II-24



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-25

Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth II-25

Select Approved Gene Therapy Products II-26

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene

Therapy II-27

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest II-27

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy II-28

Exhibit 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-28

Exhibit 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018 II-29

Exhibit 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018 II-30

Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy II-30

Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited

Retinal Diseases II-31

Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic

Medicine II-31

M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space II-31

Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019 II-32

Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework II-33

Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline II-33

Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials II-33

OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial

with CRISPR II-35

Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research II-35

Market Issues & Challenges II-35



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-37

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-37



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-38



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 II-39



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Viral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-40



Table 5: World Historic Review for Viral by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-41



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Viral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Viral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Viral by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-44



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Non-Viral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2017, 2020 & 2027 II-45



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncological

Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-46



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oncological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-47



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Oncological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rare Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rare Diseases by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-50



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Rare Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 II-51



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurological

Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-52



Table 17: World Historic Review for Neurological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-53



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Neurological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-55



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 II-56



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 II-57



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-1



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-2



Table 24: USA 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-4



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-5



Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-6



CANADA III-7

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-8



Table 30: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-10



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-11



Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-12



JAPAN III-13

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-14



Table 36: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-16



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-17



Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-18



CHINA III-19

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 41: China Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-20



Table 42: China 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-22



Table 44: China Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-23



Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-24



EUROPE III-25

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 III-26



Table 48: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2017, 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-29



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-31



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-32



Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-33



FRANCE III-34

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 56: France Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-35



Table 57: France 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-37



Table 59: France Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-38



Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-39



GERMANY III-40

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-41



Table 63: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-43



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-44



Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-45



ITALY III-46

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-47



Table 69: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-48



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-49



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-50



Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-51



UNITED KINGDOM III-52

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Vector Type -

Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-53



Table 75: UK 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by Vector

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-55



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Gene Therapy by Application -

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 III-56



Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-57



REST OF EUROPE III-58

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-58



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 III-59



Table 81: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy

by Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral

and Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-61



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-62



Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-63



ASIA-PACIFIC III-64

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-64



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 III-65



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-66



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-67



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-68



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-69



REST OF WORLD III-70

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-70



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Viral and Non-Viral Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 III-71



Table 93: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Vector Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral and

Non-Viral for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-72



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Therapy by Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-73



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Gene Therapy by

Application - Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases,

Neurological Disorders and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 III-74



Table 96: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Gene Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders

and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027 III-75



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 154

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817594/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001