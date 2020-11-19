Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, North America windows & doors market size is projected to cross USD 39 billion by 2026. Surging demand for maintenance & restructuring of aging infrastructure is the primary growth driver of the industry. Moreover, rising consciousness among customers about the co-relation between quality of life and infrastructure will strengthen the demand for high quality windows & doors. However, disruption in supply-demand due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 especially in the United States has negatively impacted the industry outlook.

Proceeding further, the research literature encompasses an economy-wide database comprising of United States and Canada. It also uncovers the market share and size of the industry segments including material type and application spectrum. Furthermore, it defines the competitive hierarchy of the leading industry players based on SWOT analysis and financials standings of the firms. Additionally, the document has been revised to incorporate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Material type summary:

North America windows & doors market, based on material type, is fragmented into uPVC, metal, wood, and others. Among metals, aluminum is predominantly utilized in the construction of windows & doors. Increasing aluminum production worldwide, favorable properties such as low weight and corrosion resistance, and better aesthetics in comparison to uPVC counterparts are fueling the product demand.

Meanwhile, North America windows & doors industry from wood segment is anticipated to witness modest gains over the forecast timeline. It is the most preferable choice of architectural & constructions firms that undertake green buildings projects. In addition, implementation of tax relaxation and incentive policies to builders for incorporating natural materials, such as wood in proofing, to reduce Global Warming Potential (GWP) will boost the segmental share in the forthcoming years.

On the contrary, stringent environmental regulations, rising consumer cognizance regarding declining number of trees, and regular maintenance requisites owing to swelling of wood on moisture contact over a time period will impede the product demand.

Application scope overview:

The application spectrum of North America windows & doors market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Residential segment is further split into improvement & repair and new residential. Likewise, commercial segment is divided into improvement & repair and new commercial.

As per trusted records, residential construction segment attained a valuation of USD 523.43 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow exponentially in the approaching years. Booming population and rising per capita income especially in the U.S. are driving the segment growth.

On the other hand, North America windows & doors industry from new commercial segment is likely to garner strong demand over the forecast timeframe, driven by rising focus towards reducing overall energy usage of buildings through efficient insulation against heat without compromising on the visibility.

