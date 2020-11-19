New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Amplification Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW

7% in the year 2020 and thereafter continue to grow to reach US$6.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Gene amplification typically uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) which remains the most commonly used and effective technology since it permits researchers to obtain lots of gene replicas quickly. Fueled by the introduction of novel PCR instruments for the detection of several critical diseases, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) continues to dominate the gene amplification market. Polymerase chain reaction technology was introduced to the market in 1980s. The technology is used to detect the type and amount of virus or bacteria present in biological samples and also allows amplification of genetic material in large quantities.



In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, diagnostic and antibody tests hold a critical role in identifying people with COVID-19 infection to support isolation or quarantine measures. These tests are expected to help governments in rapidly identifying and isolating infected people and tracking contacts to manage the situation. Molecular diagnostic tests available on the market rely on RT-PCR technology to target specific genomic parts of the virus for accurate, reliable detection. PCR-based techniques are capable of detecting low quantities of viral RNA to deliver high sensitivity and allow timely diagnosis of the COVID-19 infection. Current growth in the gene amplification market is therefore being driven by qPCR technique, closely followed by RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription PCR), the two most widely used testing technologies for COVID-19 disease. A lion’s share of the millions of COVID-19 tests performed worldwide is accounted for by PCR based tests. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) remains the most commonly used & effective technology for gene amplification as the technology permits researchers to create lots of gene replicas very quickly. The technology allows amplification of genetic material in large quantities and is cost-effective & has a rapid turnover rate. 10 months into the pandemic & with infections continuing to spread, the focus on testing, testing & testing promises to raise revenue potential for the technology by a massive 31.7% in the year 2020. Regionally, North America represents the largest market for PCR and is expected to retain its dominance, with the US remaining the single largest market.



The market also stands to benefit from the growing popularity of molecular diagnostics for cancer screening and infectious disease testing such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, flu virus and human papilloma virus. According to the W.H.O, more than 10 million people are expected to die of cancer by the year 2026. The market for oncology-specific molecular diagnostics is dominated by breast cancer, which has a share of 15% in the overall test volumes. There are several commercialized molecular diagnostic products available for breast cancer. Fastest growth in future however is expected to be reported by colorectal cancer. Molecular diagnostic markets for prostate cancer and liver cancer are also anticipated to see major growth in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of these cancer types. People suffering from various infectious diseases, such as GI, STDs, and respiratory diseases are also increasing in numbers. These grave statistics, though alarming, represent growth drivers for the latest diagnostic techniques and devices, including molecular diagnostics based on gene amplification. PCR assays detect the presence of organisms such as Chlamydia, mycoplasmas, mycobacteria, Herpes viruses and enteroviruses from clinical specimens. Commercial PCR assays for the diagnosis of tuberculosis and C. trachomatis infection are routinely used in diagnostic laboratories. PCR assay also detects antimicrobial resistance and are used to identify the cause of infection.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN NV

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

A Prelude to Gene Amplification II-1

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Poised to Register Rapid

Growth II-1

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - The Most Widely used Gene

Amplification Technology II-2

US Dominates the Gene Amplification Market II-2

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Gene Amplification

Technologies II-3

Technologie

COVID-19 and the Diagnostics II-4

COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Platforms II-5

Fighting the COVID-19 War with Molecular Diagnostics II-6

Introduction to COVID-19 Testing II-7

Diagnostic Tests II-7

Molecular Tests II-7

Antigen Tests II-8

Antibody Tests II-8

RT-PCR Emerges as an Effective Test to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic II-8

RT-LAMP Assays Present Opportunity to Fast-Track and Push

COVID-19 Testing II-8

WORLD BRANDS II-9



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-10

Recent Market Activity II-10

Innovations & Advancements II-11



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-12

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth II-12

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries II-13

Exhibit 2: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for

the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 II-13

Advances in Genome Sequencing to Spur the Gene Amplification

Market II-14

Molecular Diagnostics Progress to Increase Demand for Gene

Amplification Technologies II-14

Factors Driving Molecular Diagnostics Market II-16

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth II-17

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market II-18

Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter II-20

List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease II-21

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in

Increased Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies II-25

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases II-25

Emergence of LAMP as Alternative to RT-PCR II-25

Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature II-26

Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for Gene

Amplification Technologies II-26

Exhibit 3: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by

Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025 II-27

Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels

Market Growth II-28

Advent of Isothermal DNA Amplification Techniques II-28

Isothermal Amplification Method Gaining Traction in Field

Applications II-29

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification II-29

New CRISPR-Based System II-30

Gene Amplification Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited

Conditions II-31

Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of

Antimicrobial Resistance II-32

PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of

Antimicrobial Agents II-32

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks: Food

Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth II-32

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020) II-33

An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology II-33

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing II-33

Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection II-34

Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries II-35

PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection II-35

Technology Advancements II-36

Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature II-36

New England Biolabs Launches Rapid Colorimetric LAMP Assay Kit

to Expedite COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Just 30 Minutes II-36

Molecular Diagnostics in Water and Food Safety Analysis?

Existing Challenges and New Developments II-37

Molecular Diagnostics?Future Applications II-37

Commercialized Isothermal Amplification Methods for Water and

Food Analysis II-38



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-39

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-39



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 II-40



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical & Pharma

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 5: World Historic Review for Medical & Pharma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-43



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical & Pharma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Forensic &

Identity Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 8: World Historic Review for Forensic & Identity Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Forensic & Identity

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural &

Food Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-48



Table 11: World Historic Review for Agricultural & Food Safety

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural & Food

Safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-51



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

US Witnesses Strong Wave of New Diagnostic Tests amid COVID-19

Pandemic III-1

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Gene Amplification

Technology Market III-1

Exhibit 4: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in

the US (2019) III-2

Growing Molecular Diagnostics Market Drives the Demand for Gene

Amplification Technologies III-3

Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for Gene

Amplification Technologies III-4

Exhibit 5: North American Elderly Population by Age Group

(1975-2050) III-4

Exhibit 6: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years

and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of

Population III-5

Market Analytics III-6

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-6



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-7



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-8



CANADA III-9

High Focus on Improving Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Growth III-9

Exhibit 7: Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019 III-9

Market Analytics III-10

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



JAPAN III-13

Increasing Need for Geriatric Healthcare and Cancer Care to

Drive Demand for Gene Amplification Market III-13

Exhibit 8: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and

65 & Above Age Groups III-13

Exhibit 9: Cancer Related Incidence and Deaths by Site in

Japan: 2018 III-14

Market Analytics III-15

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-16



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-17



CHINA III-18

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives the Gene Amplification Market III-18

Exhibit 10: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands)

in China: 2018 III-18

Market Analytics III-19

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 26: China Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



EUROPE III-22

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives the European Gene Amplification

Market III-22

Exhibit 11: Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer

Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018 III-22

Market Analytics III-23

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 III-23



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-27



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



FRANCE III-29

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 35: France Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



GERMANY III-32

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



ITALY III-35

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



UNITED KINGDOM III-38

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-39



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-40



REST OF EUROPE III-41

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-42



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



ASIA-PACIFIC III-44

Growing Incidence of Cancer in Asia-Pacific to Propel the

Demand for Gene Amplification Market III-44

Exhibit 12: Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer

Cases (in Thousands) for 2019 III-44

Market Analytics III-45

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



REST OF WORLD III-48

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-49



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001