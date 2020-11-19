Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Annual Pharma Supply Chain and Security World Summit is back in London for the 3rd time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.

Pharmaceutical companies have to resist the challenges looming from supply chain security lapses to avoid infiltration of counterfeit, diverted, and adulterated drugs entering into the supply chain. Apart from having an end to end visibility and traceability within the supply chain, an effective serialization programs will be a key differentiator and will be a competitive advantage for the pharmaceutical companies.



Drug counterfeiting which is not only a global public health risk but also harm the quality of the product, the integrity of the brand, the economy and even national security. Revenues from the pharma and bio-pharma counterfeit market is estimated to be more than $200 billion. Aligning your anti-counterfeiting strategy with the corporate supply chain strategy should plot a roadmap for implementing anti-counterfeiting measures.



Both industry and governments across the world recognising the importance of implementing product serialization, it becomes obligatory for all entities within the supply chain to comply with federal or state legislations pertaining to the locations in which they operate.



Initiatives focusing on supply chain monitoring, such as mass serialisation, track and trace or hologram tagging, had mixed outcomes, as counterfeiters are agile and have found ways to bypass the steps quickly. Pharmaceutical companies and regulators are still developing techniques to stop them by creating an intelligence-led brand protection strategy. This also reveals numerous gaps in the governmental and industry efforts to safeguard global pharmaceutical and biotech supplies.



Corvus Global Events invites you to 3rd Annual Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2021 - Supply-chain, Drug Serialization and Anti-Counterfeiting conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference, you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.

Key Highlights

How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting

Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in the global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy

Streamlining your supply chain

End to End supply chain visibility

Designing an optimal supply chain network

Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain

Smart Packaging, Labelling, Artwork, Warehouse & Logistics

Serialization Data and Analytics-driven approach to increase supply chain agility

Adoption of Blockchain in pharma supply chain

Effective Authentication Technologies

Best selection of tamper-evident features

Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity

Global enterprise-level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

IP and regulatory enforcement

Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

Best practices to protect your brand

The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation?

Developing an RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety

The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?

Who Should Attend:

Attendees include GMs, VPs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors

Supply Chain management companies

Healthcare professionals

Pharmacists

Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers

Brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies

Healthcare research organizations

Pharmaceutical industry professional associations

Anti-counterfeiting organizations

Packaging & labelling companies

Authentication technology suppliers

Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)

IT service providers

Intellectual Property, investigators and Trademark council

Drug regulatory agencies and customs

