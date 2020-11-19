New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Cells and Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW

5 billion by the year 2027 driven by a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 mega pandemic is a classic example of the effect of human induced sabotage of animal habitats & spilling over of animal viruses to humans. The pandemic has therefore provided an opportune time to step-up the focus on renewable energy. Interestingly, renewable energy has emerged to be the most pandemic resilient energy source. While coal fired power plants suffered from disruptions in coal mining & coal transport, renewables like wind and energy helped mitigate risk of power interruptions. Utility-scale solar has proved its cost resilience during the pandemic at a time when prices of coal-fired power spiked, hit by high fixed costs and low electricity demand. Investments & government funding commitments in renewable energy is poised to grow stronger in the post COVID-19 period.



Solar cells or photovoltaic cells are defined as individual units of small silicon coated plates made of glass, plastic and other materials, which when exposed to sunlight, convert light energy into electricity at the basic atomic level. The method of solar energy conversion to electricity using solar cells or photovoltaic cells is known as Photovoltaics. The photovoltaic cells or solar cells are packaged in photovoltaic modules or solar panels, and are connected electrically in multiples known as photovoltaic arrays. The photovoltaic (PV) effect allows light that falls on a two-layer semiconductor device to generate photo voltage or potential difference between various layers allowing the voltage thus generated to flow through the external circuit. The solar cell is chiefly distinguished by its conversion efficiency measured as percentage of incident power translated to power. Silicon solar cells comprise of amorphous, single crystal, and polycrystalline, as well as solar cells made from other materials such as copper indium diselenide, and cadmium telluride. Cost of solar power equipment and devices is declining supported by government incentives, excess supply of components, and technological developments. The world market for solar cells and modules is on a growth path, supported by the growing demand for electricity, rising investments in the renewable energy sector, and favorable government policies globally which are encouraging the deployment of solar-based systems.



Various governmental schemes such as feed in tariff, reduced import duty, financial assistance, net metering, subsidies, and tax benefits are expected to fuel the adoption of solar cell modules. In the US in 2019, the government implemented solar tax credit for lowering the installation costs of solar energy systems by 30%. Further, slumping prices, enhancements in conversion efficiencies, and increasing focus on optimizing LCOE are expected to fuel demand for solar cell modules. The enforcement of strict governmental regulations to reduce adverse impacts on the environment is also anticipated to augment focus on renewable energy resources, such as solar energy. Growing number of energy storage systems in the residential sector that are equipped with solar PV charging panels, is boding well for the solar cells modules market. Rising adoption of decentralized energy production systems especially in developing economies is expected to draw attention towards solar energy. Efforts related to off-grid electrification will provide impetus to the solar cell modules market. Further, technological developments associated with lowering the production costs and enhancing performance efficiency will fuel demand further. Demand for solar cells will grow on account of growing adoption of PV systems in utility, residential, and commercial applications. Technological developments in addition to increasing production capacity are likely to lead to a fall in the cost of systems, which will aid market growth. Deployment of solar PV modules is increasing in residential applications, supported by rising attention on energy efficiency and energy conservation among customers. Fast-paced urbanization and renewable subsidies offered by governments for households are expected to foster market growth. Further, better on-site electricity production technologies and improving smart control networking efforts are expected to support demand for residential solar PV modules.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BYD Co., Ltd.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Chint Group

EGing Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

Elkem Silicones, A Bluestar Company

First Solar, Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

ReneSola Ltd.

Risen Energy Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Solar Frontier K.K

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV

Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to

Q1 2020 II-2

Impact of Pandemic on Various Regional Markets II-3

COVID-19 Pandemic Chokes Supply from China II-4

Solar Industry Participants Embrace New Strategies to Survive

during COVID-19 II-4

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discourage Solar PV Market II-5

Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-6

Solar Cells and Modules: An Introduction II-7

Elements of Solar Cells II-7

Types of Solar Cells and Modules II-9

Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A

Comparison II-10

Crystalline Silicon Vs Thin Film Technologies II-10

Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline

Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature II-10

Solar Power Cells and Modules: Global Market Prospects & Outlook II-11

Crystalline Si Solar Cells Leads Market II-12

China and Asia-Pacific Spearhead Growth II-13

Solar Cells and Modules: Production Scenario II-13

Exhibit 3: Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity (in GW) for

2014-2019 II-14

Plummeting Prices of Solar Modules to Boost Solar PV Installations II-15

Competition II-15

Exhibit 4: Solar Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 II-16

World Brands II-17

Recent Market Activity II-22



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-24



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-26

As Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Energy Mix, Solar Power

Capacities to Determine Dynamics of Solar Cells and Modules

Market II-26

Exhibit 5: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed

Capacity (2019) II-29

Exhibit 6: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV

Installed Capacity in GW (2019) II-30

Exhibit 7: Global Cumulative PV Installation by Region/Country

for 2019 II-31

Exhibit 8: COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity

Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020 II-32

Exhibit 9: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for

China, Europe, USA and India: 2019 II-33

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive

Environment for Solar Power Generation, Driving Wider Demand

for Solar Cells & Modules II-33

Exhibit 10: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 II-34

Exhibit 11: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 II-35

Exhibit 12: Global Energy Consumption (in Billion toe) by

Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040) II-36

Exhibit 13: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure

Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,

and North America over the Period 2010-2030 II-37

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for

Market Penetration II-37

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries II-38

Growing Deployment of Renewable Energy Sources Amidst Rising

Concerns over Fossil Fuel Usage Bodes Well for the Market II-38

Exhibit 14: Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050) II-40

Exhibit 15: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable

Energy by Source: 2018 II-41

Exhibit 16: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of

total Energy II-42

Exhibit 17: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries II-43

Market to Benefit from the Shift Towards Decentralized Power

Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations II-44

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run II-46

Exhibit 18: Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by

End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24 II-47

Long-term Penetration of Distributed Generation to Impact

Utilities II-48

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity

Management Forever II-49

Exhibit 19: Global Distributed Generation Capacity in

Microgrids: Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations by

Type for 2019 II-50

Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Opportunities

in Solar Cells & Modules Market II-50

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Technology: Poised for Strong

Long-term Growth II-51

A Peek into Applications of Photovoltaic Thin Films II-53

CdTe and CIGS Thin Film PV Cells to Foster Market Growth II-54

Exhibit 20: Thin Film Solar PV Market Breakdown (%) by

Technology for 2019 II-55

CIGS: An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity II-55

Miniaturization Trend in Electronics Favors Growth in Thin

Films Market II-56

Flexible Thin Film Cells Gain Attention II-56

BIPV: The New Age ?Building Envelope Material? and ?Power

Generator? to Boost Market Prospects II-57

Exhibit 21: Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Market by Region (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027 II-59

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market II-60

Technology Developments Support Growth of Solar Power Market II-60

Select Innovations in Solar Cells and Modules Market II-63

Research Developments in Solar Technology Drive Growth II-63

Perovskite Solar Technology Holds Potential to Transform Future

of Solar PV II-64

CaTiO3 Solar Cells: A Panacea for Urban Solar Projects? II-65

Long-term Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &

Urbanization Drive II-65

Exhibit 22: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-66

Exhibit 23: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 II-67



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-68

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-68



Table 2: World Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-69



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-70



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Crystalline

Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-71



Table 5: World Historic Review for Crystalline Silicon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-72



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crystalline Silicon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-73



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Thin Film by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-74



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thin Film by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-75



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thin Film by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-76



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-77



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-78



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-79



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-80



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-81



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-82



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-83



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-84



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-85



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

The United States: Major Market for Solar Cells and Modules III-1

Exhibit 24: Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in MWdc) in

the US for Years 2014, 2017 and 2020 III-1

Exhibit 25: US Annual Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for

Years 2010, 2015 and 2020 III-2

Exhibit 26: Electricity Generating Capacity in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Annual Additions by Type for 2010,

2015 & 2020 III-2

COVID-19 Crisis Puts Tremendous Pressure on the US Solar Industry III-3

Residential Segment Characterized by Continued Diversification III-3

Exhibit 27: Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for

Years 2015, 2020 and 2025 III-4

Utility Investments on Solar PV Continue to Soar III-4

Exhibit 28: Utility Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years

2015, 2020 and 2025 III-4

Corporate Procurement and Community Solar Model Amplify Non-

Residential Solar Vertical III-5

Exhibit 29: Non-Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc)

for Years 2015, 2020 and 2025 III-5

Exhibit 30: Corporate Solar Capacity in the US: Installed

Capacity (in MW) for Select Companies in H1 2020 III-6

Falling Prices Accelerate Market Expansion III-6

Exhibit 31: Solar PV Prices (in $/Watt) in the US for Years

2010 through 2020 III-7

Exhibit 32: Prices of Residential Solar PV System by Segment (

in $/Watt) for 2014, 2017 and 2020 III-7

Crystalline Silicon Leads Solar PV Projects, Thin Film

Technology to Witness High Growth III-8

Commercial Availability of Aesthetically-Pleasing Solutions to

Spur Long-term Growth for BiPV in the US, Boosting Market

Prospects III-8

Green Constructions and LEED Certification to Favor Growth Post

COVID-19 Pandemic III-8

Market Analytics III-10

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-12



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-15



CANADA III-16

Market Overview III-16

Market Analytics III-17

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-18



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-19



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-22



JAPAN III-23

Market Overview III-23

Exhibit 33: Average Sales Prices of Solar PV Modules in Japan

(As of Aug 2020) III-24

Exhibit 34: Average Generation Costs of Residential Solar PVs

and Average Residential Electricity Rates in Japan (JPY/kWh)

(As of Aug 2020) III-25

Market Analytics III-26

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-27



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-28



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-31



CHINA III-32

China: Most Vibrant Market for Solar Cells and Modules III-32

Exhibit 35: China?s Solar Power Installed Capacity in GW for

the Years 2019 and 2025 III-32

China Reports Investments in Additional Solar Cell Capacity

amid Escalating Cell Prices III-33

BIPV: Focus on Building Energy Conservation to Drive Market

Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic III-33

Competitive Scenario III-33

Vendors Emphasize Expansion Strategies III-34

Market Analytics III-35

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 38: China Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-37



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 41: China Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-39



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-40



EUROPE III-41

Market Overview III-41

Exhibit 36: Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in GW) in

EU for Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030 III-42

Exhibit 37: Cumulative Grid-Connected PV Capacity (in GWp) in

EU for Years 2010, 2015, and 2020 III-42

Need to Reduce Energy Consumption Drives Demand for BIPV Products III-42

BiPV Drives EU Energy Market towards Renewable and

Decentralized System III-43

BIPV Product Pricing Impacts Technology Adoption III-44

Exhibit 38: Price Comparison of BIPV Roofing Solutions,

Traditional Roofing Materials and In-Roof Mounting System in

Europe III-44

European Companies Seek Newer PV Materials III-45

Favorable Policy Framework to Stimulate Adoption of PV Systems,

Driving Demand for Solar Cells and Modules III-45

Market Analytics III-47

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-48



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-50



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-51



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-52



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-53



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-54



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-55



FRANCE III-56

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-56



Table 53: France Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-57



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-58



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 56: France Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-60



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-61



GERMANY III-62

Germany: A Prelude into the Solar Market III-62

Market Analytics III-63

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-63



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-64



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-65



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-66



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-67



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-68



ITALY III-69

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-69



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-70



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-71



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-72



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years



