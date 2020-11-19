New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW

9% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$1.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. With Over US$518 billion in losses, the logistics industry has been one of the worst impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Logistic companies are suffering financial losses due to transport & trade restrictions. With global economy slumping at -3%, recovery in trade & commerce is slower making for a longer & tougher road to recovery. Fleet downsizing & cancellation of fleet expansion plans is impacting demand for commercial vehicles. The scenario is expected to result in revenue losses for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts which are used in heavy diesel engines for emission control. Diesel engines are known for their high efficiency, reliability, durability, and low-cost operation, which make them most preferred engine type in automotive vehicles including passenger cars, trucks, buses, and off-road equipment such as construction machines. For operating heavy duty buses and trucks, diesel engines are preferred over other internal combustion engines due to their higher torque output, high fuel economy, and reliability. Moreover, diesel engines are extremely durable, inexpensive to operate, and easy to repair. The interest in diesel engines, especially the heavy-duty engines, has grown substantially over the decades in line with sustained growth in the global transport markets, and rapid rise in freight consignment volumes and commuter numbers. Offering unmatched levels of efficiency in land transport operations, trucks equipped with heavy duty diesel engines have become a mainstay in the domestic economy of many nations, connecting production, import, export and wholesale and retail markets in the nation or a region.



Emission control catalysts help in eliminating harmful engine pollutants from a wide range of fuels, such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and alternate fuels. Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium are widely used in emission catalysts for different light trucks and automobiles. Each catalyst contains PGM in varying proportions depending on the size of the engine in each vehicle, normal operating temperature of the engine and the catalyst manufacturer. Various governments across the globe are establishing stringent environmental standards to regulate emissions from fossil fuel vehicles including heavy duty diesel engines. Given that diesel engines are among the worst in terms of emissions, strong focus is shed on developing cost-effective emissions control technologies that would facilitate in reduction of air pollution of diesel engines without compromising on the inherent advantages of diesel engines. Considering the negative implications of diesel exhaust emissions on environment and human health, governments across the world have formulated stringent regulations to reduce and contain the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions releasing from diesel engines. Such regulations on use of heavy-duty diesel engines are prominent in regions such as the United States and Europe, which have launched successive regulatory legislations to monitor and supervise the diesel engine performance over the past few decades. The regulatory norms formulated by the US and European agencies are being followed, either in their original form or in a localized format, by several other countries including India, China, Brazil, and Japan among others.



The stringent regulatory scenario has created a fertile ground for the proliferation of innovative heavy-duty diesel (HDD) catalysts, the catalytic systems specifically designed to convert toxic substances present in diesel engine exhaust into non-toxic and less harmful substances through chemical reaction. With regulatory legislations becoming harsher with every successive amendment, the importance of HDD catalysts will continue to gain precedence in the post pandemic period. Asia-Pacific has emerged as the largest producer and also the consumer of heavy-duty diesel engines and is therefore a major consumer of HDD catalysts such as Diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC), and Lean NOx Traps (LNT).China accounts for a large proportion of Asia-Pacific’s production and consumption, thus emerging as the hub of diesel engine market in the world. Improvements in diesel technology are expected to facilitate in improving emission standards as well as minimizing noise levels. There are various catalytic technologies that are continuously being introduced in the market, each attempting to reduce the emission levels. Irrespective of which technology would play a dominating role in near future, two trends that clearly stand out are that emissions from heavy duty diesel vehicles are bound to reduce over a certain period of time and platinum group metals will play a pivotal role in achieving this task. Heavy duty diesel market is already gaining significance in the platinum industry and platinum group metals in the post pandemic period will influence growth in the development and further improvement of existing and future diesel emission control technologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Albemarle Corporation

Cataler Corporation

APC Automotive Technologies

Catalytic Exhaust Products Ltd.

Blackthorn Environmental Limited

AirFlow Catalyst Systems, Inc.

ACAT Global LLC

Aletek Pty Ltd.

Catalyst Products







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: HDD Catalysts Demand Impacted by COVID-19 Related

Decline in Heavy-Duty Trucks Market: % Growth in Unit Sales of

Heavy-Duty Trucks by Region for 2020 Vs 2019 II-3

Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4

P-andemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-5

An Introduction to Emission Control Catalysts II-6

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials II-6

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen II-7

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude II-8

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global HDD Catalysts Market II-10

Heavy Duty Diesel Engine: Technology Evolution Aids in Reducing

Emissions II-10

Design and Functional Attributes Make Diesel Engine Prone to

Exhaust Emissions II-12

A Glance at Major Pollutants in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions II-13

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for

Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts II-13

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline

in Key Regional Markets II-16

Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions II-16

Competition II-20

Exhibit 3: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 II-21

Recent Market Activity II-22



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-23



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-24

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health II-24

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth II-24

Exhibit 4: World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of

Production Volume (in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019 II-25

Exhibit 5: Global Commercial Vehicles Sales (in Millions) for

the Years 2010-2019 II-25

HDD Catalysts Present Considerable Opportunities for the

Emission Control Catalysts Market II-26

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to

Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth II-26

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet II-27

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit

Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market II-28

Exhibit 6: With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the

Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to

Benefit: Global Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017

& 2022 II-29

Mechanization of Agricultural Activities and Rise in Use of

Diesel-Powered Agricultural Machinery Augurs Well for the

Market II-29

Exhibit 7: Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select

Countries II-31

Long-term Prospects for Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Demand

for Construction Machinery, Presenting Growth Opportunities

for HDD Catalysts Market II-31

Exhibit 8: Global Construction Equipment Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2023 and 2027 II-32

COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Impacting

Sales of Construction Equipment II-32

Exhibit 9: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021 II-34

Exhibit 10: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 II-34

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst II-35

Diesel Particulate Filters Find Prominence in Controlling

Particulates II-35

SCR Emerges as a Prolific Tool for NOx Reduction II-35

Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market II-36

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts II-36

Exhibit 11: Global Emission Control Catalysts Market by Metal

Type (in %): 2019 II-37

Exhibit 12: Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2019 II-37

Exhibit 13: Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by

Automotive Sector: 2019 II-38

Exhibit 14: Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application

(in %): 2019 II-38

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum II-39

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the

Cost Impact of PGMs II-39

Exhibit 15: Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A

Statistical Comparison II-40

Growing Use of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Prospects

for HDD Vehicles, Affect Demand for HDD Catalysts II-40

Shift towards Electric Vehicles Presents a Threat to HDD

Catalysts Market II-41

Exhibit 16: EV Share of Vehicle Sales: Electric Vehicles as %

of Total Sales by Segment for 2019, 2030 and 2040 II-43



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-44

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-44



Table 2: World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 II-45



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027 II-46



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Tightening Emission Norms Accelerate Market Expansion III-1

Exhibit 17: US EPA Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards III-2

Key Role of Trucking in Inland Transportation Augurs Well for

HDD Catalysts Market III-2

Exhibit 18: US Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of

Volume Shipments (in %) by Mode of Transport for 2019 III-3

HDD Catalysts Gain Precedence in Non-Road Applications III-4

SCR Catalysts Demonstrate High Growth During EPA10 Regime III-4

Market Analytics III-5

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-5



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-6



CANADA III-7

Emission Standards in Canada III-7

Market Analytics III-8

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-8



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-9



JAPAN III-10

Overview of Emission Norms in Japan III-10

Market Analytics III-11

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-12



CHINA III-13

Market Overview III-13

Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities III-13

Market Analytics III-14

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 11: China Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-15



EUROPE III-16

Market Overview III-16

Exhibit 19: Europe Inland Freight Transport Market Breakdown of

Volume Shipments by Mode of Transportation: 2019 III-17

Regulatory Standards Propel Catalyst Market III-17

As a Major Market for Commercial Vehicles, Europe Presents

Opportunity for HDD Catalysts III-18

Exhibit 20: COVID-19 Dents CV Sales in Europe: New Commercial

Vehicle Registrations in the EU for June 2020 Vs June 2019 III-18

Exhibit 21: EU Commercial Vehicle Production Breakdown (in %)

by Segment for 2015 & 2019 III-19

Exhibit 22: EU Commercial Vehicles Market: Medium and Heavy

Commercial Vehicle Production in Thousand Units for Select

Countries (2019) III-20

Exhibit 23: Average Age of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Fleet in

the EU: 2019 III-21

Heavy Duty Vehicles Emission Norms III-22

Market Analytics III-23

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 III-24



Table 14: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027 III-25



FRANCE III-25

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 16: France Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-27



GERMANY III-28

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-29



ITALY III-30

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-30



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-31



UNITED KINGDOM III-32

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-33



SPAIN III-34

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-35



RUSSIA III-36

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-36



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-37



REST OF EUROPE III-38

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-39



ASIA-PACIFIC III-40

India III-40

South Korea III-41

Market Analytics III-42

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Duty

Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-43



REST OF WORLD III-44

Brazil III-44

Market Analytics III-45

Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 32: Rest of World Historic Review for Heavy Duty Diesel

(HDD) Catalysts by Segment - Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 III-46



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001