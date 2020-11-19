Winsted, Minn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Littfin Lumber Company (“Littfin” or the “company”), one of the leading Midwest structural building components manufacturer, has been acquired by Canadian building components manufacturer All-Fab Group and its private equity backers. CLA served as the exclusive financial advisor to Littfin Lumber Company.

Littfin is one of the largest manufacturers of roof and floor trusses in the Upper Midwest. The company is headquartered in Winsted, Minnesota. It manufactures wooden roof and floor trusses from its 150,000-square-foot, leading-edge production facility located in Howard Lake, Minnesota. It has a design office located in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The company serves professional lumberyards throughout Minnesota, western Wisconsin, the eastern Dakotas, and northern Iowa.

All-Fab Group, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a manufacturer of structural building components. It operates seven production facilities across the Central and Western Canadian provinces, comprising the All-Fab, Nu-Fab, Olympic, and Pacific brands. The All-Fab Group is one of the largest independent building solutions providers in Western Canada, serving customers in both Canada and the United States. PFM Capital Inc. and Roynat Equity Partners, both based in Canada, are the principal owners of All-Fab Group.

Littfin Lumber Company was founded, owned, and operated by Jack Littfin and his family. The Littfin family was thrilled with the result of the transaction. “The CLA team worked tirelessly to keep the deal on track and bring us to a close,” said Jack Littfin. “We are excited to see what the future has in store for the business and management team as a part of All-Fab.”

“We’re happy to have delivered a great result for Jack and the Littfin family,” said Ben Axelrod, managing director and group head of CLA’s investment banking group. “The Littfin team was great to work with, especially given the additional challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to our process.”

CLA investment banking professionals provide sophisticated corporate finance advisory and investment banking services to lower middle-market businesses and owners. The practice’s services include mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, and other transaction-related advisory services.

