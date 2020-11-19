Integra intersects high-grade mineralization 400 meters (“m”) north of 2019 results in step-out drilling at War Eagle Mountain. This zone was first identified by soil geochemistry and confirmed by drilling this year. The structure is largely untested and extends at least 500 m in a south-southeast direction. Highlight intercepts include: Drill Hole IWE-20-014 24.20 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 655.06 g/t silver (“Ag”) (32.63 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)) over 7.62 meters (“m”) Including 98.01 g/t Au and 2 , 782.13 g/t Ag (133.82 g/t AuEq) over 1.77 m Drill Hole IWE-20-016 1.19 g/t Au and 11.65 g/t Ag (1.34 g/t AuEq) over 30.63 m Including 8.46 g/t Au and 9.11 g/t Ag (8.57 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m Drill Hole IWE-20-017 21.85 g/t Au and 76.39 g/t Ag (22.84 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m

Previous drilling at War Eagle in 2019 intersected similar high-grade gold and silver, including: Drill hole IWE-19-01 10.88 g/t Au and 115.31 g/t Ag (12.37 g/t AuEQ)) over 34.14 m Including: 73.62 g/t Au and 817.29 g/t Ag (84.14 g/t AuEq) over 4.27 m Including: 9.93 g/t Au and 48.34 g/t Ag (10.55 g/t AuEq) over 3.05 m 6.03 g/t Au and 269.33 g/t Ag (9.50 g/t AuEq) over 2.13 m Drill hole IWE-19-02 8.32 g/t Au and 713.73 g/t Ag (17.51 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 m



Follow-up drilling in the location of the 2019 drill program continues to demonstrate the presence of high-grade mineralization in steeply dipping shoots that extend from the volcanics down into the basement granite.

The 2020 drill program has now identified two parallel mineralized structures 150 m apart that have strike lengths of over 500 m.

A video summary of today’s news release is available by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/hKb6HELt3z0





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR ; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to report a series of high-grade gold-silver drill results from the 2020 drill program at War Eagle Mountain, situated on the DeLamar Project in southwest Idaho.

“The drill results announced today once again demonstrate the occurrence of high-grade gold and silver at War Eagle, highlighting the potential for high-grade resource expansion on the DeLamar Project. These drill results further confirm the presence of a high-grade, steeply dipping mineralized structure in the location of the 2019 drill program. Multiple intersects of high-grade gold and silver were encountered in follow-up drilling and suggest the potential for high-grade gold-silver continuity in the north-northwest striking structure,” noted President and CEO George Salamis. “In addition to follow-up drilling in the location of the 2019 drill program, the Company also discovered a high-grade mineralized zone 400 m to the north of the 2019 drill holes. This second parallel structure has a strike extent of over 500 m and is largely untested. Our exploration team will look to incorporate the data from this exciting 2020 drill program at War Eagle as we further model the high-grade structures and plan an Induced Polarization study and drill testing for 2021 to further identify the target zones at War Eagle.”

War Eagle Drill Highlights:

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the War Eagle Mountain drill holes announced today:

Drill Hole Number From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) (1) g/t Au(3) g/t Ag(3) g/t AuEq(2) IWE-20-009 103.33 104.39 1.07 3.51 12.00 3.66 IWE-20-009 156.36 157.89 1.52 4.09 15.80 4.29 IWE-20-009

Incl: 167.03

167.03 177.70

168.55 10.67

1.52 1.01

2.99 7.42

28.43 1.10

3.36 IWE-20-012 103.02 104.24 1.22 1.14 2.89 1.18 IWE-20-012 298.70 300.23 1.52 1.10 0.50 1.11 IWE-20-013

Incl: 212.75

221.44 221.89

221.89 9.14

0.46 0.98

4.87 7.30

13.67 1.08

5.05 IWE-20-013 236.98 238.51 1.52 1.46 0.31 1.46 IWE-20-013 241.71 243.23 1.52 1.48 0.60 1.49 IWE-20-014

Incl:

Incl: 133.50

135.03

138.14 141.12

138.14

139.90 7.62

3.11

1.77 24.20

2.95

98.01 655.06

14.46

2782.13 32.63

3.13

133.82 IWE-20-014 174.65 177.70 3.05 2.14 3.61 2.18 IWE-20-014 308.76 310.29 1.52 3.18 0.51 3.19 IWE-20-015 157.89 159.41 1.52 8.46 7.24 8.56 IWE-20-016 121.01 121.62 0.61 4.53 9.63 4.65 IWE-20-016

Incl: 182.27

209.70 212.90

211.23 30.63

1.52 1.19

8.46 11.65

9.11 1.34

8.57 IWE-20-017 209.70 211.23 1.52 21.85 76.39 22.84

(1) Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio)

(2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70)

(3) Intervals reported are uncapped



2019 Drill Highlights:

The following table highlights selected intercepts from previously announced War Eagle Mountain drill holes. (See news release dated December 10, 2019)

Drill Hole Number From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) (1) g/t Au(3) g/t Ag(3) g/t AuEq(2) IWE-19-01

Incl:

Incl: 116.74

116.74

147.83 150.88

121.01

150.88 34.14

4.27

3.05 10.88

73.62

9.93 115.31

817.26

48.34 12.37

84.14

10.55 IWE-19-01 315.16 317.30 2.13 6.03 269.33 9.50 IWE-19-02

Incl: 172.82

194.16 196.14

195.38 23.32

1.22 1.40

8.32 51.42

713.73 2.06

17.51 IWE-19-02 87.48 88.70 1.22 2.32 0.83 2.33

(1) Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio)

(2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 77.70)

(3) Intervals reported are uncapped



To view a plan view of the 2020 drill campaign, please click on the following link:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/war_eagle_plan_map_2020_vfinal.pdf

To view cross sections of the War Eagle Target, please click on the following links:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/cross_section_a-a_-_war_eagle_vfinal.pdf

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/cross_section_b-b_-_war_eagle_vfinal.pdf

War Eagle Mountain

Drilling at War Eagle has identified two parallel mineralized structures approximately 150 m apart with strike lengths of over 500 m. These principal structures host high-grade gold and silver mineralization associated with quartz-pyrite veinlets within rhyolite breccias and brecciated volcano-sediments. The mineralization identified to date within the volcanics is considered to be within the diffuse cap which sits above the modelled high-grade veins within the underlying granite. The broad distribution of mineralization delineated by the soil geochemical anomalies indicates considerable lateral dispersion of mineralization within the permeable volcanic cap, possibly from a structure several hundred meters east of the known mineralized structures. All holes drilled this year at War Eagle intersected these mineralized zones to varying degrees, highlighting the presence of high-grade gold silver concentrations in the form of 100 m to 200 m strike lengths in steeply plunging shoots. In total, the Company drilled 3,675 m in 10 drill holes at War Eagle in the 2020 campaign.

In 2019, Integra discovered a large geochemical anomaly 300 m east of the 2019 drill campaign. In 2020, the Company drilled 5 drill holes into this anomaly, discovering the second, parallel mineralized structure at War Eagle. This second structure was drilled 400 m to the north of the 2019 drill holes and returned the highest-grade gold and silver assays of the 2020 campaign. This structure is currently modeled to have a strike length of approximately 550 m south-southeast and is largely untested. The geochemical soil anomaly that led the Company to this new structure is interpreted as being lateral leakage outward along the base of the latite flow, presumably emanating from the eastern most structure identified in this year’s drill program.

War Eagle: Next Steps

In 2021, the Company plans to complete an induced polarization (“IP”) survey at War Eagle, as well as further drill testing adjacent to some of the areas where high-grade was intersected in the 2019 and 2020 drill programs. IP has proven to be a valuable targeting tool at Florida Mountain, DeLamar and Blacksheep as it detects disseminated sulphide mineralization in the underlying rock that is in many cases gold and silver bearing. The IP program at War Eagle will follow-up on the geochemical survey completed in 2019 and the two drill programs to date. The majority of drilling thus far has identified mineralization within the capping volcanics. Intersecting high-grade mineralization within the volcanics is encouraging; however, most of the historical mining in the district took place in the underlying granite. The 2021 exploration drill program at War Eagle will focus on better defining the controlling structures in the underlying granite and defining the expected high-grade shoots which are anticipated to underly the diffuse cloud of mineralization present within the overlying volcanics.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5 acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra Resources is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision. For additional information, please reference the “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold – Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019).”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker PhD. (FAusIMM), Integra’s Vice President Exploration, of Reno, Nevada, and is a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

