SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure monitoring, event management, and automation, today announces its Fall 2020 Release. The latest release delivers a frictionless user experience with rapid onboarding of cloud infrastructure, curated dashboards, expanded support for containerized applications, and new process automation functionality.
Highlights of The OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release:
Key Features:
I. Discovery and Monitoring: The OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release brings a brand new user interface and rapid onboarding, helping IT professionals get immediate visibility into their hybrid IT environments.
• AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud services
• Kubernetes resources (including Openshift and K3s)
• Linux agent-based resources (RHEL, SUSE, Oracle Linux, Amazon Linux)
II. Remediation & Automation: The OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release introduces powerful new IT process automation capabilities to save time and improve governance for event and incident management. Process automation helps execute a sequence of automation tasks, where workflows can be triggered by alerts, on updates to resources, or on a recurring schedule.
“Our customers ask HPE to manage their very complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments," says James McAnally, Vice President, HPE GreenLake Managed Services. “They need a simpler, streamlined way to see health metrics for their apps and resources in one place and they need process automation to be efficient. HPE GreenLake Management Services welcomes OpsRamp’s latest release which gives time and control back to IT pros at a time when performance is survival.”
“A brand new user experience in the OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release will empower IT operations teams to work smartly and efficiently as well as deliver resilient technology services for their end-users,” says Ciaran Byrne, VP of Product Management at OpsRamp. “Enterprises have ramped up investments in the public cloud during 2020 to be cost efficient and more agile during a recession. With our new capabilities for cloud monitoring and process automation, CIOs can focus on post-pandemic recovery efforts.”
About OpsRamp
OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com.
