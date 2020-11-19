SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure monitoring, event management, and automation, today announces its Fall 2020 Release. The latest release delivers a frictionless user experience with rapid onboarding of cloud infrastructure, curated dashboards, expanded support for containerized applications, and new process automation functionality.



Highlights of The OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release:

Faster time to value for IT and cloud operations with seamless onboarding of cloud and cloud-native resources;

Transformed user experience enabling IT organizations to demonstrate business value with sophisticated dashboards and relevant metrics;

Expansion of IT automation resulting in time and cost savings and faster resolution;



Key Features:

I. Discovery and Monitoring: The OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release brings a brand new user interface and rapid onboarding, helping IT professionals get immediate visibility into their hybrid IT environments.

UX Redesign: The OpsRamp platform delivers a transformed user experience to reduce manual configuration efforts and deliver faster time to metrics for IT operations teams. It features a new Onboarding Wizard which eliminates the need for users to individually add cloud infrastructure resources and configure metrics for monitoring. Users can complete their entire onboarding in no time as it takes only a few simple steps for OpsRamp to discover and monitor resources. Auto monitoring is currently available for the following technologies:



• AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud services

• Kubernetes resources (including Openshift and K3s)

• Linux agent-based resources (RHEL, SUSE, Oracle Linux, Amazon Linux)

Curated Dashboards: Auto monitoring includes the creation of dashboards, which comes in a brand-new interface and is built on a new dashboarding model based on the Prometheus Query Language (PromQL). IT pros no longer have to spend time creating and configuring dashboards. They can also quickly build new custom dashboards from scratch or modify dashboards by editing each tile.



Expanded Container and Cloud Monitoring Support: OpsRamp is extending its cloud native monitoring capabilities to support the detection and monitoring of applications running in containerized workloads. Kubernetes administrators can gain deeper performance insights into the services supporting their business applications. Over 25 different applications are auto-detectable including Cassandra, Kafka, MongoDB, and MySQL. OpsRamp’s public cloud monitoring has also been extended to support AWS ECS, Azure Functions, Azure Hyperscale (PostgreSQL), and Azure SQL Managed Instance.



II. Remediation & Automation: The OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release introduces powerful new IT process automation capabilities to save time and improve governance for event and incident management. Process automation helps execute a sequence of automation tasks, where workflows can be triggered by alerts, on updates to resources, or on a recurring schedule.

Human interaction for automated workflows: IT operators can now add human interaction user tasks, such as requesting manager approval to take an action, into an automated process. This ensures the right actions are taken to resolve an issue, where risks are assessed, and costly errors are avoided which can lead to larger problems.





IT operators can now add human interaction user tasks, such as requesting manager approval to take an action, into an automated process. This ensures the right actions are taken to resolve an issue, where risks are assessed, and costly errors are avoided which can lead to larger problems. Automation Workflow Auto-Suggestions : OpsRamp’s OpsQ bot now recommends automation workflows that can assist in faster troubleshooting, diagnostics, and remediation actions. Users can enable first-response policies that leverage machine learning models for recommending which automation workflows to use, thereby significantly reducing mean-time-to-resolution.





: OpsRamp’s OpsQ bot now recommends automation workflows that can assist in faster troubleshooting, diagnostics, and remediation actions. Users can enable first-response policies that leverage machine learning models for recommending which automation workflows to use, thereby significantly reducing mean-time-to-resolution. Workflow management: OpsRamp offers end-t0-end visibility into automation workflows and associated tasks so that users can proactively monitor and troubleshoot issues that arise during production. Users can also use workflow management for auditing and compliance purposes, as a record of what took place, when and by whom.



“Our customers ask HPE to manage their very complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments," says James McAnally, Vice President, HPE GreenLake Managed Services. “They need a simpler, streamlined way to see health metrics for their apps and resources in one place and they need process automation to be efficient. HPE GreenLake Management Services welcomes OpsRamp’s latest release which gives time and control back to IT pros at a time when performance is survival.”

“A brand new user experience in the OpsRamp Fall 2020 Release will empower IT operations teams to work smartly and efficiently as well as deliver resilient technology services for their end-users,” says Ciaran Byrne, VP of Product Management at OpsRamp. “Enterprises have ramped up investments in the public cloud during 2020 to be cost efficient and more agile during a recession. With our new capabilities for cloud monitoring and process automation, CIOs can focus on post-pandemic recovery efforts.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com .

