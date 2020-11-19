- Company completes production of 1,200 FDA-cleared WellnessPro+ devices



- Inventory build completed ahead of on-boarding new medical practitioners and distributors

- Demand driven by pain sufferers desiring non-invasive alternatives



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce that the company has completed the production of over 1,200 units of its FDA cleared WellnessPro+ device, representing approximately $4.2 million of inventory to meet demand.

The Company began production in September and has fully paid for and completed its first phase of inventory buildup in order to meet rising demand as we transition into 2021. We want to make sure that we do not run out of inventory which occurred in the first quarter of this year.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of EMED, commented, “Every day more doctors and patients are realizing the importance of using methods that will have a positive effect in reducing pain without having negative effects on the immune system, especially in today’s pandemic environment. The reason for the increase in demand is that more and more people are realizing that there are other powerful treatment options such as bioelectronics, that does not include injections, invasive procedures or opioids that have the possibility of harmful side effects such as addiction and death.”

Commenting further, Mr. Wolfson said, “This inventory increase fits perfectly with our strategic plan of engaging and onboarding hundreds of new medical practitioners and distributors. In today’s economic environment, many people are seeking to create new revenue streams for their families. We have a way to help thousands of people to live a better quality of life, pain free and addiction free and at the same time provide a real income opportunity for anyone who wishes to join our brand ambassador team.” (https://electromedtech.com/register/)

Finally commenting, Mr. Wolfson said, “In the world we live in today, people cannot afford the risks associated with opioid-based drugs, but they need results. Word of mouth has been a very valuable marketing tool because our device delivers a powerful solution to chronic pain without any dangerous or harmful side effects. The Wellness Pro produces real results so people can live pain free and get their lives back!”

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

Our animal studies do not involve any human testing, and are not related to our current products. We are conducting this research to augment and advance the science of electro-modulation in healthcare. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed or approved our animal research studies.

For more information, visit www.electromedtech.com.

