Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimations, North America field programmable gate array market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.5 billion by the year 2026. The growth can be attributed to escalating investments towards development of data centers across the region.

The research document highlights the different market segmentations such as architecture type, process technology type, configuration type, and application scope, while evaluating the impact of each segment on the overall industry remuneration. The report also speaks about the geographical and the competitive outlook of this market sphere.

In June 2020, for instance, Equinix Inc. reportedly acquired around 13 data centers from Bell Canada in order to use the new FPGA-based hybrid multi-cloud technology to improve the company infrastructure. Likewise, in Feb 2019, Google announced its plans to invest over USD 13 billion towards the development of data centers across the United States.

A gist of the market segmentations

As per configuration type

Estimates cite that high-range FPGA configuration segment is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 34% during 2020-2026. Field programmable gate arrays with high range configuration allow for high productivity and faster processing in power intensive applications. Increasing utilization of this configuration for applications such as military & defense and telecom servers is fueling the segmental share.

Based on application spectrum

North America field programmable gate array industry share from automotive applications is expected to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 7% through 2026. FPGA, when used for automotive purposes, provides with various benefits such as enhanced display functions, core data acquisitions, high-speed data processing, and advanced safety. Emphasis towards deploying vehicle infotainment systems as well as ADAS has impelled the demand for FPGA, which in turn is favoring the market scenario in North America.

Highlighting the competitive outlook

The competitive landscape of North America field programmable gate array industry consists of manufacturers as well as design & system integrators. In terms of FPGA manufacturers, major companies operating in this industry vertical are Xilinx Inc., QuickLogic Corp., Microsemi Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Intel Corporation, Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Efinix Inc., Cobham Ltd., and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation.

Speaking of design & system integrators, Nuvation Engineering, Mistral Solutions, Gidel Inc., EnSilica, Cyient Limited, ByteSnap Design, and Aldec Inc. are the key participants in field programmable gate array market in North America.

These companies are focusing on R&D activities and innovative product launches in order to acquire a competitive advantage in this business vertical. In August 2019 for instance, Intel Corp. introduced AGILEX FPGAs which are based on 10nm process technology.

North America Field Programmable Gate Array Market by Architecture (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Antifuse

Flash

SRAM

North America Field Programmable Gate Array Market by Process Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

>90 nm

28 nm-90 nm

<28 nm

North America Field Programmable Gate Array Market by Configuration (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

High-range FPGA

Mid-range FPGA

Low-range FPGA

North America Field Programmable Gate Array Market Application Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Communication & Data Centers

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

North America Field Programmable Gate Array Market Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Canada

U.S.

North America Field Programmable Gate Array Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

FPGA Manufacturers

Xilinx Inc.

QuickLogic Corp.

Microsemi Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Intel Corporation

Flex Logix Technologies Inc.

Efinix Inc.

Cobham Ltd.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Design and System Integrator

Nuvation Engineering

Mistral Solutions

Gidel Inc.

EnSilica

Cyient Limited

ByteSnap Design

Aldec Inc.

Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. List of data sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America FPGA market snapshot

Chapter 3. North America FPGA Insights

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size, 2016 - 2026

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.4.1. Company product snapshot

3.5. Innovation landscape

Chapter 4. North America FPGA Market Share, By Architecture (USD)

4.1. North America FPGA market, by architecture, 2015-2026

4.2. SRAM

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.3. Flash

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.4. Antifuse

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 5. North America FPGA Market Size, By Process Technology (USD)

5.1. North America FPGA market, by process technology, 2015-2026

5.2. <28 nm

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.3. 28 nm-90 nm

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.4. >90 nm

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 6. North America FPGA Market Trends, By Configuration (USD)

6.1. North America FPGA market, by configuration, 2015-2026

6.2. Low-range FPGA

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.3. Mid-range FPGA

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.4. High-range FPGA

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 7. North America FPGA Market Forecast, By Application (USD)

7.1. North America FPGA market, by application, 2015-2026

7.2. Consumer electronics

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.3. Automotive

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.4. Industrial

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.5. Communication & data centers

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.6. Aerospace & defense

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.7. Telecom

Chapter 8. North America, FPGA Market Value, By Country (USD)





