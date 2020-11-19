Early Black Friday Canon EOS mirrorless and DSLR camera deals for 2020 have arrived, find the best early Black Friday Canon EOS 80D, EOS R6, R5 & R discounts on this page



Here’s our review of the top early Canon EOS R, R5, R6, and EOS 80D deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the latest discounts on Canon EOS DSLR and mirrorless camera. Access the best deals in the list below.

Best Canon EOS R, R5, R6 & 80D Deals:

Best Canon Deals:

Among the top Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses is the Canon EOS R system. Popular among vloggers, the Canon EOS R5 is the company’s flagship camera that can shoot 8K videos. Meanwhile, the Canon EOS R5 strikes the balance between value and features as it can shoot 4K videos at 60fps. The most affordable in the Canon EOS R line is the base model Canon EOS R which can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. Meanwhile, those who still prefer DSLR cameras’ ergonomics and features can opt for the Canon EOS 80D instead. This Canon camera boasts 45-point autofocus, making it a solid option for photographers who like taking action shots.

