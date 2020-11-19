Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Border Control Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automated border control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25% over the forecast period (2020-2025).
Over the past few years, a rapidly increasing demand for border crossing was witnessed, where the need to speed up the clearance process at the Border Crossing Points (BCP) has been significant. The Automated Border Control (ABC) gates, or the e-Gates, can verify the travelers' identities that are crossing the borders by exploiting their biometric traits without the need for constant human intervention.
Biometric technologies always had a relevant impact on the improvement of efficiency, effectiveness, and Security of the checking processes. The automated biometric recognition can increase the border processing throughput, as well as facilitate the clearance procedures. To grant the passage of the border, the e-Gate compares the traveler's biometric samples stored in the electronic document with live acquisitions.
With the emergence of microprocessor-based passports, they have been the catalyst for reengineering the processes, from enrolment to issuance. They are now facilitating border control as automatic border control gates are being implemented in multiple airports. With more than 1000 million ePassports now in circulation, smart airports and smart borders are emerging at a rapid pace. Moreover, combined with a strong push behind biometrics (particularly face recognition?), an extensive range of automated, self-service airport facilities are being offered for the passengers, from check-in to immigration control and boarding.
As Security across the world is heightened, and international passenger volumes are exponentially increasing, the automated border control solutions are gaining momentum. The kiosk solution and hybrid eGates/kiosks solution provide customizable options that can help modernize border management. They also ensure that passengers' airport experience is efficient, safe, and seamless while evolving with the changing needs and pace of future travelers.
Governments of various countries have been deploying biometric readers for multiple purposes, including law enforcement, public identity, border control, employee identification, access control, and attendance. Some large-scale deployment of the technology includes the UK Iris Recognition Immigration System (IRIS) project, India's Aadhar project, and US Visitor and Immigration Status Indicator Technology (VISIT).
Moreover, Colombia is developing enhanced Security with new electronic passport integrating Gemalto secure ePassport technologies. The project is working to deliver electronic passports to support the rapid deployment of the original machine-readable passports for 38 million citizens.
Further, in April 2020, the Everis Aerospace, Defense, and Security adapted its biometric identity solutions to offer additional capabilities to help face the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis. The adaptation of the solutions primarily affects two relevant aspects. On the one hand, the company has integrated temperature control systems in its kiosks, face pods, and biometric and document identification totems, and also in its ABC (Automated Border Control) doors.
Key Market Trends
Airport Applications are Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth
The aviation industry is anticipated to hold a significant market share and is expected to continue its position during the forecast period, primarily due to the substantial rise in the number of airports and the exponential increase in air passenger traffic. The increasing threat of terrorist attacks and the security standards that have been set by the international authorities that include IATA, ICAO, and ACI are among the two most influential drivers sustaining the market studied.
Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
Across Europe, the border agencies, governments, and industry decision-makers have been faced with a significant challenge, which is to majorly evolve and innovate their border management amid the increasing passenger traffic and changing government regulations.
Competitive Landscape
The automated border control market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of a few major companies. The companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships and product developments to gain a more market share. Some of the recent developments in the market are:
In May 2020 - NEC corporation completed the development of a biometric authentication terminal, which can provide high levels of authentication accuracy and convenience for users within a wide range of environments. This new solution also incorporates a face recognition system that increases the efficiency of the system and offers a cost-effective solution to its customers.
