Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canndora, the global media and event platform, and initiative created by Marigold Marketing & PR to support advancing women in emerging industries has announced it is hosting #CanndoraConnect: Women in Psychedelics event.

A virtual event, #CanndoraConnect: Women in Psychedelics is open to audiences worldwide and will take place 2:00-4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020. The event will offer attendees a unique experience, providing collaboration, networking, inspiration, and advice for women's success in the emerging psychedelics industry worldwide.

“We are honoured to be partnering with Canndora to create a movement that is bringing awareness and attention to advancing women in the emerging psychedelics industry,” says Todd Shapiro, CEO & Director of Red Light Holland. “This is an exciting event that will provide amazing opportunities to network, learn, connect and feel inspired by all of the extraordinarily intelligent speakers and panellists, including Ann Barnes and Sarah Hashkes, whom we are proud and grateful to work so closely with at Red Light Holland.”

Attendees will hear from influential speakers, learn best industry practices for success, and network with leading industry experts in psychedelics. The event will feature notable industry professionals and panelists who will share their expertise on critical topics, including opportunities for international business in psychedelics and the science behind psilocybin and its role in women's health.

Industry leaders and speakers in attendance include:

Ann Barnes, Director of Red Light Holland

Sarah Hashkes, CEO of Radix Motion

Terri Smith, Chief Mycologist of WAKE

Dr. Olga Chernoloz, Chief Scientific Officer of WAKE

Susan Chapelle, President of Havn Life

Irie Selkirk, Co-founder & Director of Rise Wellness Retreats

“2020 is the year the voice of psychedelic renaissance has been heard the loudest,” says Dr. Olga Chernoloz, Chief Scientific Officer of WAKE. “So far the data streaming from the psychedelic clinical studies has been exceptionally promising. It gives hope to the development and recognition of new treatment modalities for the support of mental health. Women, often disproportionately affected by these conditions, could find a way to re-process the underlying emotional content and find balance with help of the psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

Now hosting its seventh professional event for emerging industries, including sell-out attendance in previous cannabis women-focused events, the #CanndoraConnect: Women and Psychedelics event is positioned to be a hailed success. The event is made possible with support from presenting partners, Red Light Holland (CSE: TRIP | OTC: TRUFF | FSE: 4YX) and WAKE.

The #CanndoraConnect: Women in Psychedelics event is open to anyone 19+. Tickets are CAD$15.00 and attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible as spaces are limited. To purchase tickets, register on Eventbrite.

For media and partner inquiries, contact Danielle McKay, Marketing & Media Executive at danielle@marigoldpr.com or 905-808-7230.

About Canndora

Canndora is an educational and events platform connecting, activating & celebrating women in emerging industries. Launched in 2017, Canndora connects women and cannabis through events, content and conversation. www.canndora.com

About Marigold Marketing & PR

Marigold Marketing & PR is an award-winning marketing and PR firm for licensed producers and national brands. Marigold offers full-service packages to clients that include branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Marigold creates results-driven marketing campaigns of all sizes, leveraging paid, owned and earned media. Marigold makes an impact for clients through awareness-building campaigns, industry focus and excellent service. Learn more about Marigold’s all-encompassing services here.

