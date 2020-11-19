New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dented the sports equipment market and bears negative implications for sports equipment providers for immediate term. The outbreak has disrupted supply chains and affected production of sports equipment in various countries. Moreover, the scenario has resulted in cancellation or rescheduling of several sporting events like NBA, Indian Premier League, French Open and Tokyo Olympic 2020. Demand for sports equipment has been plummeting. Despite easing of lockdowns and pandemic-related curbs by most countries the market is yet to witness a resurge. Annual outings among fishing participants have declined sharply as a result of the COVID-19 travel & movement restrictions. Attempts to reopen popular fishing lakes & parks are being met with the challenges of rising second wave of infections. As a result of the complete annihilation of the travel & tourism industry, sports fishing vacation remains muted with air travel still far from regaining normalcy. Popular fishing destinations in North/Central America remain closed or are experiencing significantly lower footfall. Professionally organized sports fishing competitions also remain cancelled and postponed in several countries worldwide. Rising unemployment & erosion in household wealth is resulting in reduced spending on fishing expeditions & equipment.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth in the market will be driven by the growing demand for technologically advanced and innovative fishing equipment including but not limited to fishing lines with higher abrasion resistance, durability, strength, smoothness, sensitivity, invisibility, low-stretch, and seamlessness; and reels made of polymeric materials and features faster speed, better adjustment in changing wind conditions, satiny finish, and a larger spool. Other innovative equipment poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include rods made of carbon fiber that are lightweight and at the same time strong and slim, with enhanced grip, impeccable balance and mechanically efficient action; lures that mimic sounds of fish, and the characteristic wobbling action; bobber with an integrated intel chip, and 3D printed bobbers; and a fishing camera for easy underwater viewing using tablets or smartphone. Increase in the percentage of female-anglers represents another opportunity for vendors who are launching a variety of differently designed fishing rods for this end-user segment.



Demand for high quality lures has also increased over the years as anglers reduced live bait usage going by the trend of ’catch-and-release’. Increase in the percentage of female-anglers is also an opportunity of sorts for vendors who are launching a variety of differently designed fishing rods for this end-user segment. As regards to distribution, sports shops report the highest sales for sports-fishing equipment worldwide. Large specialty sports shops especially are able to carry almost all the top brands available, making it convenient for anglers to shop for their required gear. Participation in sports fishing will also benefit from the myriad health benefits offered by the sport. Sport fishing offers an excellent opportunity for social bonding and reinforcing relationships with family and acquaintances. Sport fishing offers a fun and rewarding experience to the anglers who like adventure and want to spend good amount of time enjoying nature. Fishing is one of the best stress busting outdoor activities in serene surroundings. It relieves pressure from brain and body, and creates a sense of tranquility. The fishing activity forms an excellent exercise and mental relaxation technique, aiding in the recovery of post-traumatic stress disorder patients. Fishing offers an opportunity to unplug from the hectic daily lives and replace the sedentary electronic leisure pursuits through exploring the saltwater, lakes, ponds, rivers and other water bodies in depths of woods, up mountains, and small trout stream. Sport fishing provides a challenging atmosphere for catching wild fish for food that are high in protein, low in cholesterol and fat, and have rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in decreasing blood pressure, and lowers risk of heart failure and stroke. It also aids in promoting good health, improves stamina and enhances the quality of lifestyle by burning extra calories and keeping active. Paddling the kayak, hiking or biking to reach the fishing spot offers excellent cardiovascular benefits. Further, spending time on the serene waters rejuvenates the body through fresh air and ample vitamin D.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc.

Daiwa Corporation

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.

Eppinger Mfg. Co.

Gamakatsu Co., Ltd.

Grandt Industries, Inc.

Jim Teeny, Inc.

Koppers Fishing

O. Mustad & Son A.S.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation

Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc.

PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Sea Masterenterprise Co., Ltd.

Shimano, Inc.

Taylor Fly Fishing

TICA Fishing Tackle







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Opportunity in Disguise for Sports Equipment Providers amid

COVID-19 II-2

Exhibit 1: Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2022 and 2025 II-3

COVID-19 Impact on Fishing Equipment Market II-3

COVID-19 Pandemic Results in Scarcity of Fishing Equipment II-4

An Overview of Sports Fishing Equipment II-4

Types of Sports Fishing Equipment II-5

Fishing Techniques II-10

Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of

Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime II-11

Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing

Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment II-12

Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing

Ranked in the Order of Importance II-13

Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Overview and Outlook II-13

Major Technological Advances to Drive Growth II-14

Developed Countries Traditional Revenue Contributors, while

Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth II-15

Exhibit 2: World Sports Fishing Equipment Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions II-16

Exhibit 3: World Sports Fishing Equipment Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan II-17

Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment II-17

Exhibit 4: World Sports Fishing Equipment Market by Segment

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rods, Reels, &

Poles; Lures, Flies, & Baits; Fishing Lines; Fishing Hooks;

and Other Product Segments II-18

Future Developments in Fishing Rods to Drive Segmental Growth II-18

Competitive Landscape: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace II-19

Shimano: A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market II-19

Floating Minnow from Rapala: The Story of Invention to

Commercialization II-19

Competition: Noteworthy Trends II-20

Recent Market Activity II-21



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-22



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-25

Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices

Drive Healthy Market Growth II-25

Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products II-25

Fish Finders: Helpful Tools for Elevating Fishing Experience II-26

Fishing Cameras for Easy Underwater Viewing Using Tablets or

Smartphones II-27

Bobbers with Integrated Intel Chip & Wireless Connectivity II-28

Notable Advanced Electronic Fishing Lures II-28

AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod II-30

FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods II-30

PowerRay Underwater Robot II-30

FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera II-31

Humminbird HELIX 10 II-32

Individuals Account for Bigger Share II-32

Sports Organizers Drive Demand II-32

Exhibit 5: World Sports Fishing Equipment Market - End-Use

Sectors Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: Individuals,

Sports Organizers, and Clubs II-33

Fishing Clubs Elevate Participation Levels II-33

Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Steer

Demand from the Millennials Population II-34

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators II-34

Exhibit 6: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World II-35

Exhibit 7: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2018 II-36

Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing

Boats over the Years II-36

Focus on Developing Fishing Infrastructure Strengthens Market

Prospects II-39

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion II-40

Consumer Affluence Influences Sports Fishing Equipment Sales II-40

Exhibit 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 II-41

Exhibit 9: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region (2017, 2025 & 2030) II-41

Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues II-42

Ice Fishing Gear: Equipment to Make Most of Ice Fishing Mission II-42

Innovations & Advancements II-43

3D Printing Streamlines Fishing Equipment Manufacturing II-43

Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels II-44

Tippet Innovations Bolster Stealthiness in Fly Fishing II-44

Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish II-45

Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action II-46

Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device II-47

Shimano?s First-of-its-Kind Fishing Reels II-47

Innovative Fishing Accessories II-47

Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels II-48

Fishing Baits II-48

Fishing Reels II-49

Select Innovative Sports Fishing Reels II-50

Fishing Rods II-52

Select Innovative Sports Fishing Rods II-52

Fishing Tackle and Gear II-54



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-55

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-55



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Rods, Reels, &

Poles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-58



Table 5: World Historic Review for Rods, Reels, & Poles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-59



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rods, Reels, & Poles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lures, Flies, &

Baits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lures, Flies, & Baits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-62



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lures, Flies, & Baits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fishing Lines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-64



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fishing Lines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-65



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fishing Lines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fishing Hooks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-67



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fishing Hooks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-68



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fishing Hooks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-69



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-70



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-71



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-72



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Individuals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-73



Table 20: World Historic Review for Individuals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-74



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Individuals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-75



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Organizers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-76



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sports Organizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-77



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Organizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-78



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Clubs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-79



Table 26: World Historic Review for Clubs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-80



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Clubs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-81



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Socio-Economic Importance of Recreational Fishing to Drive Long

Term Growth in Demand for Sports Fishing Equipment III-1

Exhibit 10: Popular Outdoor Activities in the US by Type (2015,

2017 & 2019E): Breakdown of Number of Participants (Millions)

for Biking, Camping, Fishing, Hiking, and Running/Jogging III-2

Exhibit 11: US Fishing Equipment Market by Fishing Waters

(2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Sales for Freshwater,

Saltwater and Great Lakes III-3

US Fishing Lines Market: Monofilament Continues to Dominate,

while Braided Lines Spearhead Growth III-3

Exhibit 12: US Fishing Line Market by Segment (2018 & 2025P):

Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Monofilament,

Fluorocarbon, and Braided (Microfilament) III-5

Fishing Equipment in the US: An Evolutionary Scan III-6

Growing Popularity of Kite Fishing Augurs Well for Market Demand III-6

Technology Advancements in Sport Fishing Boats III-7

Freshwater Fishing Continues to be the Most Popular Fishing Form III-7

Exhibit 13: Fishing Participants in the US by Category (2007-

2019E): Number of Participants (in Millions) for Freshwater,

Saltwater & Fly Fishing III-8

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects III-9

Exhibit 14: US Fishing Participation by Gender (2019E):

Percentage Breakdown of Fishing Participants (All, New & Lost)

for Male and Female III-9

Exhibit 15: US Fishing Participation by Age Group (2019E):

Percentage Breakdown of Fishing Participants (All, New & Lost)

for 6-12 Years, 13-17 Years, 18-24 Years, 25-44 Years, and

Above 45 Years III-10

Increasing Participation of Women in Sports Fishing Bodes Well

for Market Demand III-10

Market Analytics III-11

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-12



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines,

Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-13



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-15



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-16



CANADA III-17

Canada: A Major Recreational Fishing Hub Continue to Witness

Steady Market Growth III-17

British Columbia: One of the Major Sports Fishing Destinations

in the Country III-17

Market Analytics III-18

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-18



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-19



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-22



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-23



JAPAN III-24

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-25



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-28



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-29



CHINA III-30

China Offers Significant Growth Opportunities III-30

China: A Leading Producer of Sports Fishing Equipment Worldwide III-30

Chinese Manufacturers Focus on Product Development and Cost

Reduction III-30

Market Analytics III-31

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 47: China Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 50: China Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-36



EUROPE III-37

Europe: Select Growth Drivers III-37

Market Analytics III-38

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-39



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-40



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-42



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-44



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-45



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-46



FRANCE III-47

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 62: France Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-48



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-50



Table 65: France Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-51



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-52



GERMANY III-53

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-53



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, &

Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-54



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-55



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-56



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment

by End-Use - Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-57



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals, Sports Organizers and Clubs for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-58



ITALY III-59

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures,

Flies, & Baits, Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Sports Fishing Equipment by

Product Segment - Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits,

Fishing Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-60



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fishing

Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rods, Reels, & Poles, Lures, Flies, & Baits, Fishing

Lines, Fishing Hooks and Other Product Segments for the Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001