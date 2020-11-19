Save on a selection of ASUS laptop & Chromebook deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring all the latest ZenBook, Chromebook Flip and TUF & ROG gaming laptop deals

Black Friday experts are reviewing the latest early ASUS work, student, business & gaming laptop deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring discounts on ZenBook, VivoBook, ROG, TUF and Chromebook Flip laptops. Find the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best ASUS Laptop Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

ASUS is known for manufacturing gaming PCs, office desktop computers, laptops, and a host of other computer peripherals and components. On the gaming side of things, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is one of ASUS’s many powerful gaming laptops. It packs a 4GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 graphics card. A popular work or school laptop is the ASUS VivoBook F515. It comes in a thin and lightweight body perfect for those who are always on the go. It doesn’t pack the same powerful processor and graphics card as the gaming laptop does but it does what it is made to do quite well.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.



Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)