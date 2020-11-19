Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the POC molecular diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $1.31 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.



The reports on POC molecular diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of M&A and collaborations and growing prevalence of chronic health conditions and infectious diseases.



The POC molecular diagnostics market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the POC molecular diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The POC molecular diagnostics market covers the following areas:

POC molecular diagnostics market sizing

POC molecular diagnostics market forecast

POC molecular diagnostics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC molecular diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics LLC, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the POC molecular diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

PCR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Microarray and hybridization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oncology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hematology and endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

BioFire Diagnostics LLC

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

QIAGEN NV

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Quidel Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

