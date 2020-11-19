New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098416/?utm_source=GNW

5 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. CAPEX cuts in the COVID era have become increasingly common and widespread. Global decline in demand for manufactured goods and services has forced companies to reprioritize spending and focus on cash liquidity position. Hard hit companies in oil and gas, chemicals and utilities sectors are cutting CAPEX at high rates in addition to cutting dividends and/or suspending share repurchases in an attempt to conserve cash. Companies are getting smart about capital spending. Rather than a temporary phenomenon, the work-from-home (WFH) trend is receiving a lot of attention as the perfect way to permanently reduce future spending by freeing up expenditure on office real estate and on-premises infrastructure. A significantly large number of companies have voiced plans to permanently offload over 50% of their employee to the WFM model. For the year 2020, Transportation, Pipelines, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Metals & Mining and Advanced Industries are expected reduce CAPEX by -80%, -45%, -36%, -30%, -27%, and -36% respectively. Decline in CAPEX in the chemical industry to just US$134.8 billion in the year is expected severely impact the Titrators market, given that the chemical industry is the largest end-use sector.



Chemical analysis is a key part of the chemical production process, given that the industry is tightly regulated and subject to several international standards. Impurity analysis is a key part of chemical production including sulfuric acid, the world’s most-produced chemical. Titration is the most common quantitative chemical analysis method to measure the concentration of a dissolved substance. Migration to automatic titrators was a major pre-COVID-19 trend given that less than 50% laboratories have currently adopted automated titration. Massive reductions in chemical production, erosion in revenues and cutbacks in CAPEX are expected to impact current & proposed procurement plans for automated titrators. In the post COVID-19 period, Smart Titration Systems will grow in demand for their ability to improve lab data management. The increasingly connected era where businesses and customers utilize smart devices to improve operational efficiencies and enhance quality is leading to the emergence of smart titration systems that are designed to help laboratories manage their titration equipment and data, in an effective manner. Modern day titration software is equipped with built-in reporting, security as well as full network capacities. The software, which provides an overview of currently running tasks, is also equipped with built-in library of titration methods. Advanced titration software also enables smart instrument control and management, allowing users to track instruments and their status while also simplifying scheduling of maintenance, adjustments and checks. Smart software additionally aids the integration of titration instrument control into the workflow for smart data management with in-built report generation.



Mettler-Toledo, a leading provider of titration systems and titrators, offers LabX, a software platform for managing the company’s titration instruments and data generated. This advanced software assists laboratories and titration equipment users in regulatory compliance, while also achieving higher productivity and efficiency. The need for superior data management in the increasingly connected business environment is expected to provide further opportunities for the adoption of smart titration software and systems. Driven by their abilities to offer accurate results within a short span of time, food and beverage manufacturers are now integrating potentiometric titrators. Increasing requirement of providing safe and affordable medicines is opening new avenues of growth for potentiometric titrators manufacturers. With an intention of expanding their footprints, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and various Latin American countries are undertaking various research and development initiatives for designing novel potentiometric titrators. The U.S. continues to maintain its position as a country with substantial R&D investment. As a result, the country is expected to account for majority of demand for potentiometric titrators. Fueled by rising concerns for maintaining high quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry, the global market for potentiometric titrators is expected to witness significant growth. With an intention of minimizing human intervention and ensuring safety of people, several researchers are now devising automated titration devices. Scientists are developing potentiometric titrators with easy to operate interface, built-in printer and diagnostic equipment.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cosa Xentaur

Csc Scientific Company

Dkk-Toa Corporation

Hach Company

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Hiranuma Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Hirschmann Laborgeräte Gmbh & Co. Kg

Jinan Hanon Instruments Co. Ltd.

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Metrohm Ag

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Milliporesigma

Mitsubishi Chemical Analytech Co. Ltd.

Photovolt Instruments Inc.

Si Analytics Gmbh

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Xylem







Read the full report:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Impact on Laboratory Instrumentation Sector II-1

Titrators: An Important Analytical Instrument II-2

Exhibit 1: Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators II-4

Types of Titrators II-5

Applications of Titrators II-6

Competition II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-8



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-9

Product Innovations Drive Market Growth II-9

Mini Titrators Gain Space in Laboratories II-10

Titrators Gain Importance as COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for

Disinfectants II-10

Exhibit 2: Sales Growth of Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 in

the US in March 2019 II-12

Exhibit 3: Global Sales of Hand Sanitizers in US$ Million:

2014-2024 II-13

Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance II-13

Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management II-14

Replacement Sales Support Demand II-15

Potentiometric Titrators Record Strong Growth II-15

Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market II-15

Regulatory Compliance Drives Growth II-16

Food & Beverage Testing Augments Demand II-16

U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods II-17

Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage

Manufacturing II-18

Exhibit 4: Global Beverage Consumption Breakdown by Category: 2019 II-19

Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods II-19

Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth II-21

Drug Safety: A Significant Growth Driver for Titration II-22

Exhibit 5: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-23

Growing Concern Over Environmental Contamination to Drive Demand II-23

Titration Technology Finds Significant Application Determining

Water Quality and Safety II-24

Titration Systems and Growing Relevance in Textile Industry II-25

Titrators Find Varied Applications in Paper and Pulp Industry II-26

Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical

Industry: An Opportunity for Titrators Market II-26

International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis

with Compliant Methods of Analysis II-28

Biodiesel?s Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to

Promote Use of Titration II-30

Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per

Regulatory Compliance II-30

Exhibit 6: Global Biofuels Market in US$ Billion: 2019 and 2024 II-31



Read the full report:



