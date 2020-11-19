New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW

The market is projected to continue to grow and reach US$499.1 billion by the year 2020, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The pandemic is having a significant impact on the global education sector. More than a billion students worldwide are currently unable to go to school or universities, due to the restrictions and physical distancing measures implemented to curb the spread of infections. School closures in countries around the world and the ensuing overnight migration of traditional education to digital platform has exposed the digital divide and inequalities in education. While some countries including U.S., China, and Australia have partially opened their schools, infection spread in schools has forced a re-closure. Several countries continue to keep schools closed to curb the spread of the virus. As a result there is an unprecedented surge in the adoption of online/ remote classes. Virtually every educational institution has adopted E-Learning channels to ensure that their students get the academic education they need without interruption.



Various factors encouraging the adoption of e-Learning during the current crisis include flexibility, accessibility, affordability, and range of specializations. For educational institutions and students struggling with the current crisis, e-Learning offers a highly flexible and convenient education platform that can be easily adopted and implemented for education programs, from primary school to university education. With the aid of a computer (or a mobile device) and an internet connection, students and teachers can resourcefully enter into a virtual classroom. The current high-speed internet connections, offered at low prices, facilitate easier setup while inducing the never seen before flexibility in education process. Due to the lockdown and social distancing measures, thousands of non-local students have returned to their respective hometowns to stay safe and stay home with their families. Online learning extends a lifesaver for such migrant students. Leveraging E-Learning, students can seamlessly access educational opportunities that otherwise remain inaccessible to them due to tough conditions induced by the pandemic. Low costs are another major factor fueling the adoption of E-Learning.



Compared to traditional classroom learning, e-Learning is more economical and affordable. In various academic disciplines, online courses cost about 1/10th of their offline counterparts. Such benefits remain crucial in today’s tough economic conditions. Students can therefore rely on E-Learning platforms to evade the pandemic effect on their education and career prospects. Furthermore, range of specializations offered through E-Learning services is also widening the role of these platforms. Students intending to improve their professional skills through online learning can rely on E-Learning platforms that extend them with a treasure trove of relevant courses across various disciplines. By accessing thousands of hours of content relevant to interested course, students can bolster their skill set and knowledge. E-Learning tools typically empower students to take control of their career trajectory by selecting the courses that suit their background and area of interest. Even during the pre-COVID-19 period, strong emphasis was placed on the culture of anytime, anywhere and any device dynamic e-learning . Specifically in the enterprise sector, with companies embracing a culture of learning to outperform competition, corporate e-learning is and continues to emerge with renewed vigor as a high growth sub-sector within the market. Advantages offered by e-Learning driving its adoption in the academic and corporate sectors include versatility and flexibility as the learning pattern can be customized to suit all learning needs; audio visual learning tools enable better knowledge retention; information is made easy to understand and remember; higher degree of content coverage across all subjects; cost effective as it eliminates the need for infrastructure, travel, and other related expenditure; flexibility to listen to lectures and access content for unlimited number of times; reduced need to take down notes and enables more efficient management of time; reduced learning times; unrivalled convenience as it enables anytime, anywhere access to classrooms; encourages active and independent learning behavior among students; enables focused learning by allowing learners to selectively exclude subject matter elements not relevant to them; reduces reliance on a single teacher as a source for help and opens alternative sources of information via web forums, online tutorials, digital libraries at no additional costs. Additionally, e-Learning systems based on cloud computing platforms enable course and content designers to create cost efficient and more accessible solutions. The migration from Adobe Flash to HTML5 eliminates conventional challenges associated with multimedia integration which remains vital for developing dynamic and interactive e-Learning course material that provide maximum engagement with the audience.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Absorb Software Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global, Inc.

bit media e-Learning Solution Deutschland GmbH

Blackboard, Inc.

Cegos Group SA

Cisco Systems, Inc.

City & Guilds Kineo

Cornerstone OnDemand® Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Desire2Learn Inc.

Docebo

edX Inc.

Fischer

GetSmarter

HealthStream, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Hurix Systems Private Ltd.

IBM Corp.

IMC AG

Inspired eLearning, Inc.

IntraLearn Software Corp.

Macmillan Learning

Oracle Corp.

Persona Learning

SAP SuccessFactors, Inc.

SkillSoft

The Ken Blanchard Companies

The McGraw-Hill Companies

Trivantis Corp.

Zenosis Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select

Countries: June 2020 II-3

Exhibit 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-

Aug2020 II-4

School Closures Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning II-4

Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic

Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector II-5

Video Conferencing Platforms Gain Traction in Remote Learning

During COVID-19 II-6

Google Augments Learning Management with Robust Solutions II-6

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector II-7

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the

Market II-8

Exhibit 3: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion

Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-

Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by

Region for 2019 and 2024 II-9

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth II-10

Exhibit 4: Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared

to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short

But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by

Video Length II-11

Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning II-11

Corporate & Government e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment II-12

Exhibit 5: Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace

Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018

and 2020E II-13

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY II-14



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17

Select Global Brands II-19



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-25

AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in

Efficiency Enhancement II-25

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes e-Learning More Engaging, and

Interactive II-25

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-

effective Online Learning & Training II-26

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and

Personalized e-Learning II-26

Exhibit 6: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI

in e-Learning: Global Market for Market in US$ Billion for

2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024 II-28

Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP) II-28

Rise in User Generated Content II-28

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth II-29

Select Innovations and Advancements II-31

Select e-Learning Products II-32

Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development &

Delivery II-33

Exhibit 7: Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for

Cloud as the Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global

Public Cloud Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,

2022 and 2024 II-34

Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences II-34

Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger II-35

Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among

Companies II-36

Exhibit 8: Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a

Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with

Education: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion)

for the Years 2014, 2018 and 2022 II-37

Rapid e-Learning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional

Development Techniques II-37

Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth II-38

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market II-39

Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-

Learning II-40

Exhibit 9: Global Market for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023 II-41

Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most

Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning II-42

MOOCs: New Form of Online Training II-42

LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning II-43

Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning II-44

m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning II-45

Exhibit 10: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022 II-47

Exhibit 11: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):

2018 & 2025 II-48

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning II-48

Development of HTML5 II-49

M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning II-49

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize

e-Learning II-50

Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in

the Academic/ Educational Sector II-51

Exhibit 12: Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 II-52

Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the

Academic Sector II-53

Exhibit 13: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies:

Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide

for the Year 2019E II-53

Academic e-Learning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in

Classrooms II-54

Exhibit 14: e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With

Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group

of Children & Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the

U.S for the Year 2018 II-55

Proliferation of BYOD among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for

the Growth of Corporate m-Learning II-55

Exhibit 15: Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017 & 2022 II-56

Key Challenges to Market Growth II-57



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-59

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-59



Table 2: World Historic Review for E-Learning by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-60



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-61



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-62



Table 5: World Historic Review for Academic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-63



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate &

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 II-65



Table 8: World Historic Review for Corporate & Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-66



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate & Government

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-67



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

E-Learning Gains Traction in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic III-2

Corporate e-Learning Market III-3

Online Learning: Increasing Role in Higher Education III-3

Self-Paced e-Learning Market III-4

Strong Growth Characterizes PreK-12 & Higher Education III-4

Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning

Products III-4

Market Analytics III-5

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-5



Table 11: USA Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-6



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-7



CANADA III-8

Market Overview III-8

Modest Penetration of Online and Blended Learning III-8

Market Analytics III-9

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-9



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-10



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11



JAPAN III-12

e-Learning Market Continues to Gain Traction III-12

Language e-Learning: Market Overview III-12

Corporate & Government Sector to Exhibit Faster Growth III-13

Market Analytics III-14

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-14



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-15



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16



CHINA III-17

Market Overview III-17

COVID-19 Widens Opportunities for E-Learning in China III-17

Exhibit 16: Number of Online Educational Users in China:

December 2016 - March 2020 III-18

Chinese EdTech Startups Benefit during the COVID-19 Crisis III-18

Greater Demand for Online Tutoring Platforms and High Mobile

Internet Penetration Rates Drives Growth Opportunities in

China III-19

Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China III-19

Online Higher Education: On the Growth Curve III-20

Corporate & Government e-Learning: A Promising Sector III-21

Market Analytics III-22

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-22



Table 20: China Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-23



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



EUROPE III-25

Market Overview III-25

COVID-19 Crisis Favors Growth in E-Learning Market III-26

Market Analytics III-27

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-28



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-30



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-31



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-32



FRANCE III-33

Market Overview III-33

Market Analytics III-34

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-34



Table 29: France Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-35



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



GERMANY III-37

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-37



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-38



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



ITALY III-40

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-40



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-41



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



UNITED KINGDOM III-43

Market Overview III-43

Corporate/Government e-Learning on the Growth Curve III-43

Market Analytics III-44

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-44



Table 38: UK Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 III-45



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and Corporate &

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-46



REST OF EUROPE III-47

Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

E-Learning by Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-48



Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and

Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



ASIA-PACIFIC III-50

An Overview III-50

The e-Learning Curve III-50

Corporate e-Learning Holds Significant Growth Potential III-51

Australia III-51

Factors Driving Adoption of e-Learning Programs III-52

e-Learning in Primary and Secondary Education (K-12) III-52

e-Learning in Higher Education III-53

Corporate & Government Training Programs III-53

India III-53

Government Initiatives to Spur Demand for e-Learning in India III-53

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs the Indian E-Learning Market in India III-54

Pandemic Showcases Disparities in Access to Education in India III-55

E-Learning Opportunities III-56

E-Learning in Higher Education III-57

Growing Significance of e-Learning in Corporate Sector III-57

South Korea III-57

Market Analytics III-59

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning

by Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-59



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-60



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and

Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-61



REST OF WORLD III-62

Latin America III-62

Underdeveloped Traditional Education System Provides Greater

Growth Opportunities in Latin America III-62

Brazil III-63

Mexico III-63

Middle East and Africa III-63

Digitization Initiatives to Shape Growth in Africa III-64

Kenya III-65

Qatar III-65

Saudi Arabia - Increasingly Focused on e-Learning III-66

United Arab Emirates (UAE) III-66

Market Analytics III-67

Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

E-Learning by Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-67



Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-68



Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Academic and

Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-69



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 290

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001