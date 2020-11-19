New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botulinum Toxin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119494/?utm_source=GNW

The wait list for nonessential, noninvasive skin-care has been growing all through the lockdown period in 1H of 2020 when all non-essential care services closed down. As cosmetic surgery clinics new open up, pent-up demand for beauty procedures is expected to boost growth in the year 2021. With no vaccine in sight and the pandemic not expected to end soon, living with the virus is the new reality and normal. As social isolation measures, work-from-home (WFH), and face masks culture prolong into the year 2021, increasing number of patients are expected to leverage the opportunity to opt for cosmetic surgeries which often take months to recover from swelling, changes in skin sensation, and bruising of the skin. The unprecedented social and lifestyle changes set into motion pandemic provides the perfect opportunity for patients to plan their post-surgery recovery at home without disruptions to social or work life which otherwise would have been impacted. Botulinum Toxin market will go from a -8.6% slump in 2020 to a speedy recovery of 4.7% in 2021.



Once perceived as merely a product used by celebrities and affluent members of the aging population, botulinum toxin injections have become a common option used by people to improve their aesthetic appearance. An increasing number of people are seeking minimally-invasive procedures to improve appearance. The ease of treatment and increased accessibility to local providers, and availability at affordable price points is further expected to aid in the growth of Botox as a mainstream aesthetic treatment in the coming years. Over the last few years, botulinum toxin injectables and other aesthetic injectables are gaining much greater social acceptance. Although in the past these treatments were considered unwarranted, of late these procedures have been gaining widespread acceptance. Extensive media coverage regarding the benefits of botulinum toxin therapy and rise in the number of celebrity endorsements have all added to the increase in number of people undergoing these treatments. People, especially women, are seeing Botox as a vital component of their beauty maintenance routines. As botulinum toxin cosmetic treatments do not follow the ’one size fits all’ approach and require an extremely targeted therapy, injectors are greatly customizing a treatment procedure in order gain patient satisfaction and retention. Technological and product advancements have been instrumental in improving results and patient satisfaction rates. Rise in patient satisfaction rates is expected to ultimately drive adoption of Botox.



Pre-pandemic growth drivers that will gradually come into play will include the expanding range of therapeutic indications for Botulinum Toxin and the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic treatment solutions. The market will benefit from the growing acceptance of facial injectables especially BTX for improving facial aesthetics among adults. With cosmetic indications for BTX ranging from facial wrinkles to eyebrow furrows, the rapidly aging world population is emerging as a strong demographic driver of growth. In addition to cosmetic applications, emerging use as a therapeutic medicine in treating urinary incontinence; focal dystonias like hemifacial spasm; achalasia; hyperhidrosis; chronic anal fissure; and ocular motility disorders, will also help drive growth in the market. The United States represents a major market supported by approvals for use in newer therapeutic indications. Asia-Pacific will grow stronger led by factors such as growing base of affluent middle class population with a strong focus on appearance maintenance; aggressive marketing of cosmetic surgeries and treatments; growing physician acceptance of and confidence in the claimed benefits of botulinum toxin; and rise in medical tourism in low cost Asian countries especially for elective procedures such as cosmetic surgeries. The market for long has been characterized by huge unmet medical needs and the ensuing strong off-label aesthetic and therapeutic uses of botulinum toxin. Expanding use in neurological disorders such as cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, oromandibular dystonia & hemifacial spasm; improved treatment outcomes of cosmetic btx among individuals in the 40-54 age group; and combination therapies will expand business opportunities for botulinum toxin.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business II-1

Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19 II-2

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to

Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission II-3

COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin

Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions II-3

Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic

Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection II-4

Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction II-4

Outlook II-5

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead II-5

Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gain Momentum II-6

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell II-7

Exhibit 1: Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum

Toxin Surgical Procedures in Select Countries: 2019 II-9

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market II-9

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth II-10

Competitive Landscape II-11

Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market II-11

Exhibit 2: Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum

Toxin Market: 2019 II-12

Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide II-13

Companies Entering the Fray II-13

Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market II-14

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox?s Leadership II-14

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products II-15

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin

by Safety and Efficacy II-15

BOTOX® II-15

Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions II-16

Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication II-16

Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport II-17

Xeomin® II-18

Merz II-18

Other Products II-18

Recent Market Activity II-20

World Brands II-21



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-25



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-26

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well

for BTX Market II-26

Exhibit 3: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes II-27

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables

Market II-27

Exhibit 4: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by

Gender II-29

Botulinum Toxin Gains Popularity among Millennials II-30

Exhibit 5: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by

Age Group Age Group % Share II-30

Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities II-30

Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications II-31

Exhibit 6: Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown

by Therapeutic Indication (2019) II-32

Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal

Spasticity II-32

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential

for Growth II-32

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for

Concern or Jubilation? II-33

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success II-34

Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental

Diseases II-34

Potential Applications in Dentistry II-35

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for

Revision Treatments II-35

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum

Toxin II-35

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel

Sales of Cosmetic BTX II-36

Exhibit 7: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries II-37

Exhibit 8: Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women

by Region II-38

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in

Therapeutic Applications II-38

Exhibit 9: Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017 II-40

Exhibit 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-41

Challenges and Issues II-41

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With II-41

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance II-42

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development II-43

Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success II-43

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals II-43

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth II-43

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat II-44

Animal Cruelty: A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing II-44



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-45

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 2: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Type A by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 5: World Historic Review for Type A by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Type A by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Type B by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 8: World Historic Review for Type B by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Type B by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aesthetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 14: World Historic Review for Aesthetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-60



Table 17: World Historic Review for Specialty & Dermatology

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-61



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty & Dermatology

Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-64



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-66



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-67



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Opportunities in Store for Cosmetic BTX III-1

Exhibit 11: Age-wise Distribution for Botulinum Toxin

Procedures Performed in the US for the Year 2019 III-3

Exhibit 12: Gender Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures

Performed in the US (2019) III-3

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX

Market III-4

Cosmetic Procedures: Facts and Figures III-5

Exhibit 13: Number of Surgical & Non-Surgical Cosmetic

Procedures (’000s) in the US for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2019 III-5

Exhibit 14: Top 5 Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US -

Ranked by the Number of Procedures Performed (In ?000s) for

2019 III-6

Exhibit 15: Top 4 Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US -

Ranked by the Number of Procedures Performed (?000s) for 2019 III-7

Exhibit 16: Number of Botulinum Toxin Procedures* Performed in

the US: 2000, 2016 and 2019 III-8

Aging Baby Boomers Drive Aesthetic Business III-9

Exhibit 17: US Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage

Breakdown for 0-14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups III-9

Exhibit 18: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975

-2050 III-10

Expanding Physician Base Extends Impetus to Growth III-10

Therapeutic BTX Seeks Growth Opportunities III-10

Approved Therapeutic Indications of Botulinum Toxin in the US

by Year of Approval III-11

Neurogenic OAB: A Lucrative Market Opportunity III-11

Competitive Landscape III-12

Major BTX Products and Associated Fillers in the Cosmetic

Botulinum Toxin Market III-12

Exhibit 19: Market Share of Leading Brands in the US Botox

Market: 2019 III-13

Dysport Poses Strong Competition to Botox in the Therapeutic Space III-13

Market Analytics III-14

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Product -

Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-15



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and

Type B for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-17



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-18



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Aesthetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-19



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by End-Use -

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



CANADA III-23

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Product -

Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and

Type B for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-26



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-27



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Aesthetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by End-Use - Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals &

Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by End-Use -

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



JAPAN III-32

Market Overview III-32

Exhibit 20: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Japan (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type

Procedure % Share III-32

Market Analytics III-33

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-33



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Product -

Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-34



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and

Type B for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-35



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-36



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-37



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Aesthetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-38



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by End-Use - Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals &

Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by End-Use -

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-40



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-41



CHINA III-42

Market Overview III-42

Uptrend in Facial Injectables Market Favors Market Expansion III-43

Regulatory Scenario III-43

Botulinum Toxin Injections Approved by China Food and Drug

Administration (CFDA) III-44

Competition III-44

Exhibit 21: Market Share of Leading Players in Chinese

Botulinum Toxin Market: 2019 III-44

Market Analytics III-45

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 53: China Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Product -

Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and

Type B for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-48



Table 56: China Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-49



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Aesthetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by End-Use - Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals &

Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 59: China Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by End-Use -

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-52



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53



EUROPE III-54

Market Overview III-54

Botox Approvals and Indications in Select European Countries III-54

Exhibit 22: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Select

European Countries (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number of

Procedures by Procedure Type III-55

Regulations for Botulinum Toxin Usage in the EU III-55

Market Analytics III-56

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-56



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-57



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-58



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Product -

Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-60



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and

Type B for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-61



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-62



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-63



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Aesthetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-64



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by End-Use - Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals &

Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-65



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by End-Use -

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-66



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-67



FRANCE III-68

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-68



Table 74: France Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Product -

Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-69



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Type A and

Type B for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-70



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-71



Table 77: France Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Therapeutics and Aesthetics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-72



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Therapeutics and Aesthetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-73



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by End-Use - Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals &

Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-74



Table 80: France Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by End-Use -

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-75



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialty &

Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-76



GERMANY III-77

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin

by Product - Type A and Type B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-77



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by

Product - Type A and Type B Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-78



