Foot is a simple-looking yet complex structure of the human body made up of 26 bones and 33 joints and a complicated network of arteries, veins, and tendons. Feet are important for mobility, and better quality of life. As per studies, on average an individual walks about 100,000 miles in his lifetime. Foot care plays an important role in the overall foot health and following a good foot care regimen guarantees a comfortable foot all the time. Foot care refers to taking special preventative measures to stay away from foot problems such as cuts, calluses, sores and bunions. Foot care products are used for providing remedial and preventive foot and ankle care. Foot care products can help in treating a wide range of foot problems, including nail health, finger pain, toe pain, and heel pain. These problems can occur due to disease complications, general wear and tear, injury, or simply ill-fitting shoes. Rapidly changing lifestyle and fashion trends have significantly increased the exposure of the skin of the feet, thereby increasing the demand for foot care products. These products are more popular among women given the rising trend of open shoes and sandals. Consumers are now looking for sloughing scrubs, creams, cleansing lotions, and ointments for foot care that can deliver immediate results.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be driven by the aging population; high prevalence of diabetes; and growing awareness over the importance and interrelationship of foot and body mechanics that influence mobility, body posture, gait and balance. The shift towards preventive care in a bid to reduce healthcare costs and debilitating foot amputations in late-stage diabetic foot infections is helping drive demand for preventive foot care solutions. Complications due to diabetes are emerging into a massive healthcare burden driven by the epidemic increase in diabetes prevalence worldwide. Diabetic foot ulcers remain the leading cause of diabetic complication, already ranking among the top 10 cause of global disability, doctors’ visits & hospital admissions. Podology clinics where foot care is provided by professional podologists are poised to mushroom into a big opportunity foot care products. Proactive & preventive self-management foot care practices by patients will drive demand for consumer food care products designed for at-home consumption. Despite the availability of several products such as diabetic shoes that are designed to prevent high pressure points that could in turn lead to foot ulcers, scientists and researchers continue to push boundaries in this space with development of innovative, less-intrusive products that can both prevent and manage foot conditions in diabetics. One such area that has witnessed significant focus in recent years is Smart Socks, which help detect early signs of pressure on feet or other ailments that can lead to formation of diabetic foot ulcers. Research institutions and independent researchers have shown tremendous belief in the potential these socks have in the offing, and have made considerable progress to this end. Smart socks, which integrate temperature sensors, are capable of detecting infections through changes in temperature.



The launch of innovative and effective cosmetic foot care products such as foot mousse, electronic foot exfoliator, gel heel socks, cracked heel balm, rough skin remover, foot moisturizers, and massage creams, among others are helping encourage consumer spending. Natural and organic foot creams featuring potent ingredients such as vitamin e, coconut oil, glycerin, sea salts, shea butter, aloe-vera, papaya gel and cooling mints will grow in popularity. Women, given their unique genetic predisposition to foot ailments, represent the largest consumer cluster for foot care products. In addition, the rise of the new metropolitan male will drive demand for male foot care solutions. Advances in materials, 3d orthotics and fashionable orthotic footwear will also help expand revenue opportunities in the market. Asia-Pacific, a major market, will be led by factors such as growing emphasis of the educated middle class population on maintaining healthy feet that compliment high fashion footwear and the ensuing demand for cosmetic foot care solutions; rising incidence of foot infections such as scytalidium and dermatophytes due to improper hygiene standards; and rise in the number of patients with peripheral vascular diseases, neuropathy, hypothyroidism, diabetes and obesity that increase the risk of foot disorders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aetna Felt Corporation

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.

Bayer AG

Blistex Inc.

Chattem, Inc.

Footcare Express Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Implus LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Miracle of Aloe

Pacific World Corporation

PediFix, Inc.

ProFoot, Inc.

RG Barry Corporation

Spenco Medical Corporation

Tweezerman International LLC

Xenna Corporation







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Foot Care Products Market: A Prelude II-2

Foot Facts & Figures II-3

Foot Care Product Categories II-4

Market Outlook II-5

Geographic Landscape II-6

Geographic Landscape

World Brands II-8



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-9



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-11

Growing Focus on Self Care Boost OTC Foot Care Products II-11

Exhibit 1: Frequency of Foot Care Products Usage: 2019 II-11

Manufacturers Focus on Enabling Self-Care, Educating Customers II-12

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster II-12

Exhibit 2: Reasons for Using Foot Care Products among Women II-13

Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities II-14

Exhibit 3: Foot Care Products Usage Frequency (In %) Among Male

Consumers by Age Group II-14

Product Innovations Steer Growth II-15

Growing Use of Natural and Organic Ingredients II-17

Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment II-17

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities II-18

Exhibit 4: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision -

Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences II-19

Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population II-19

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

for Foot Care Products II-20

Exhibit 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045) II-21

Exhibit 6: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019) II-22

Smart Socks: The Future of Diabetic Foot Care? II-22

Obese Population: A Weighty Market Driver II-23

Exhibit 7: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P II-25

Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects II-26

Exhibit 8: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050 II-27

Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market II-27

Exhibit 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 II-28

Natural Remedies Remain a Challenge II-29

GENERAL FOOT PROBLEMS II-29



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-31

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-31



Table 2: World Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-32



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-33



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Creams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-34



Table 5: World Historic Review for Foot Creams by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-35



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Creams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-36



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Cleansing

Lotions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-37



Table 8: World Historic Review for Foot Cleansing Lotions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-38



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Cleansing Lotions

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-39



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Slough Scrub

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-40



Table 11: World Historic Review for Slough Scrub Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-41



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Slough Scrub Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Foot Repair

Ointments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 14: World Historic Review for Foot Repair Ointments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-44



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Foot Repair Ointments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-45



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-46



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-47



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-50



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-52



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-53



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Growing Incidence of Diabetes Boost Prospects for Foot Care Creams III-1

Exhibit 10: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America

and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045) III-3

Exhibit 11: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019 III-3

Exhibit 12: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019 III-4

Aging Population Support Growth III-4

Exhibit 13: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the

US for 2019 and 2030 III-4

Alarming Rise in Obesity to Drive Demand III-5

A Glance at Obesity Statistics III-5

Exhibit 14: Prevalence of Obesity Among Adults (20 and above)

in the US: 2000 III-6

Rise in Incidence of Athlete?s foot to Drive Antifungal Cream

Sales III-6

Market Analytics III-7

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products

by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product

- Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,

Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-8



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products

by Application - Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-10



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



CANADA III-13

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-23



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



CHINA III-25

Market Overview III-25

Market Analytics III-26

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 44: China Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-27



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 47: China Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



EUROPE III-32

Market Overview III-32

Exhibit 15: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2019,

2030 & 2045) III-32

Market Analytics III-33

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-33



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-34



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-35



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-36



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-37



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-38



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-40



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-41



FRANCE III-42

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 59: France Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-43



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-44



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 62: France Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



GERMANY III-48

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-49



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-52



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53



ITALY III-54

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-54



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-55



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-57



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-58



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-59



UNITED KINGDOM III-60

Market Overview III-60

Diabetic Foot Ulcers in UK III-60

Market Analytics III-61

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products

by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product -

Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products,

Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-62



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products

by Application - Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-64



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-65



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-66



SPAIN III-67

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-67



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-68



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-69



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-70



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-71



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-72



RUSSIA III-73

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions,

Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-73



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Product - Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub

Products, Foot Repair Ointments and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-74



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foot Creams,

Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair

Ointments and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-75



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care

Products by Application - Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-76



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Foot Care Products by

Application - Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-77



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-78



REST OF EUROPE III-79



