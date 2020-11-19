New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284877/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. While deaths due to communicable diseases are expected to decline, mortality rates of non-communicable diseases is forecast to rise significantly. Non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular diseases and cancer represent the leading cause of death, disability and rising healthcare costs worldwide. Predictive genetic testing has the potential to play a key role in fighting this challenge by identifying genetic changes or mutations linked to diseases before onset of symptoms. This helps in effective management of disease progression and mortality by influencing modifiable risk factors and increasing chances of disease prevention. Conventional physician-initiated genetic testing models are intended for individuals with or at the risk of specific medical conditions. Healthcare professionals decide about these tests and order clinical-grade tests from recognized labs. The approach represents the most popular delivery model for genetic testing. The market also encompasses Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) or the consumer-initiated testing model that doesn’t involve a healthcare provider. Hybrid DTC is another model that involves patient-initiated testing along with the participation of medical professional.



Companies offering these tests allow consumers to order tests online while closely working with a genetic counselor or physician network for safeguarding ordering as well as delivery of test results. Another model involves delivery of the elective genetic analysis to people through executive health and wellness clinics. Genetic sequencing relies on three approaches including whole-genome sequencing (WGS), targeted panels and whole-exome sequencing (WES). WGS focuses on reading the complete genome that covers more than 3.3 billion DNA base pairs to understand genome and the role on non-coding regions in influencing disease phenotype and gene expression. However, the method increases turnaround time, is expensive and complicates the data analysis process. In addition, the unavailability of reimbursement has limited the use of WGS for research. On the other hand, approaches to reduce analytical complexity are likely to drive its adoption for clinical use for informed treatment and prognosis. WES sequences the protein-coding exome, and offers a faster and less expensive option and offers deeper sequencing for better accuracy than WGS. The technique holds limited reimbursement for diagnosis of non-specific genetic conditions. WES is a popular approach for complex clinical diagnostics and selection of suitable treatment.



Cancer has emerged as one of the most critical health issues faced by the medical world. As per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), more than 13 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, with relatively higher incidences noted among men. In the developed as well as the developing countries across the world, cancer is the leading cause of mortality, with the proportion comparatively higher in the developing countries. Major cancers, associated with such chronic infectious conditions as cervix and stomach, have become less common with the economic development of several countries. There is a significant rise in the number of individuals affected by rare cancer conditions such as renal cell carcinoma, GBM, lysosomal storage disorders and acute myeloid leukemia among various other orphan indications of cancer in both developed as well as developing countries. The market for breast cancer gene testing is on the rise, given its preventative aspect against the disease. Each year, in the US, about 250,000 women are newly diagnosed with breast cancer, of which about 10% cases occur due to a hereditary, identifiable gene mutation. Common mutations include those in BRCA½ genes, attributed to 16% of all hereditary breast cancers. Incidence of familial breast cancer is increasing considerably in specific ethnic groups including the Ashkenazi Jews. Predictive gene tests, for instance BRACAnalysis test from Myriad Genetics, identify women at risk. Clinically, the test is suggested for high-risk women with breast cancer in their family circles and women already diagnosed with breast cancer, to determine tumor biology. Apart from the U.S. and Europe, densely populated developing countries such as China harbor the largest potential for breast cancer gene testing market.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

23andMe Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AutoGenomics Inc.

Biocartis NV

BioRad Laboratories

Cepheid Inc.

ELITech Group S.P.A.

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Luminex Corporation

Natera Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Roche Diagnostics AG.

Roche Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Sequenom Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







