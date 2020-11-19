Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Gynecological Devices Market Outlook to 2025 - Endometrial Ablation Devices and Female Sterilization Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers key market data on the Asia - Pacific Gynecological Devices market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Endometrial Ablation Devices and Female Sterilization Devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 What Is This Report About?
2.2 Gynecological Devices Market Segmentation
2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report
3 Gynecological Devices Market, Asia-Pacific
3.1 Gynecological Devices Market, Asia-Pacific, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
3.2 Gynecological Devices Market, Asia-Pacific, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
3.3 Gynecological Devices Market, Asia-Pacific, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
3.4 Gynecological Devices Market, Asia-Pacific, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
3.5 Gynecological Devices Market, Asia-Pacific, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
4 Gynecological Devices Market, Australia
4.1 Gynecological Devices Market, Australia, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
4.1.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, Australia, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.1.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, Australia, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.2 Gynecological Devices Market, Australia, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
4.2.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, Australia, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.2.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, Australia, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.3 Gynecological Devices Market, Australia, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
4.4 Gynecological Devices Market, Australia, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
4.5 Gynecological Devices Market, Australia, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
5 Gynecological Devices Market, China
5.1 Gynecological Devices Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
5.1.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.1.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.2 Gynecological Devices Market, China, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
5.2.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.2.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.3 Gynecological Devices Market, China, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
5.4 Gynecological Devices Market, China, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
5.5 Gynecological Devices Market, China, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
6 Gynecological Devices Market, India
6.1 Gynecological Devices Market, India, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
6.1.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.1.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.2 Gynecological Devices Market, India, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
6.2.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.2.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.3 Gynecological Devices Market, India, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
6.4 Gynecological Devices Market, India, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
6.5 Gynecological Devices Market, India, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
7 Gynecological Devices Market, Japan
7.1 Gynecological Devices Market, Japan, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
7.1.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, Japan, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.1.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, Japan, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.2 Gynecological Devices Market, Japan, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
7.2.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, Japan, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.2.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, Japan, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.3 Gynecological Devices Market, Japan, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
7.4 Gynecological Devices Market, Japan, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
7.5 Gynecological Devices Market, Japan, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
8 Gynecological Devices Market, South Korea
8.1 Gynecological Devices Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
8.1.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.1.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, South Korea, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.2 Gynecological Devices Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
8.2.1 Endometrial Ablation Devices Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.2.2 Female Sterilization Devices Market, South Korea, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.3 Gynecological Devices Market, South Korea, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
8.4 Gynecological Devices Market, South Korea, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
8.5 Gynecological Devices Market, South Korea, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
9 Overview of Key Companies in Asia-Pacific Gynecological Devices Market
9.1 Hologic Inc
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.2 Utah Medical Products Inc
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.3 Boston Scientific Corp
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.4 CooperSurgical Inc
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.5 Medtronic Plc
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.6 Olympus Corp
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.7 Ethicon Inc
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.8 Veldana Medical SA
9.8.1 Company Overview
10 Gynecological Devices Market Pipeline Products
11 Appendix
11.1 Research Methodology
11.1.1 Coverage
11.1.2 Secondary Research
11.1.3 Primary Research
11.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting
11.1.5 Company Share Analysis
11.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis
11.1.7 Benchmarking
11.2 The Publisher's Consulting
11.3 Contact
11.4 Disclaimer
