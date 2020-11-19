New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refractories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=GNW

1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. As an industrial material, refractories are widely used in the linings of furnaces, kilns, incinerators and reactors, given their extremely high melting point and ability to maintain structural integrity even at very high temperatures. Refractory materials are ceramic, corrosive, and non-metallic products that tolerate extreme temperatures, physical wear, and corrosion released by chemical agents. The materials offer better heat resistance capacity than metals, making them ideal solution for usage in industrial processes that operate in temperatures ranging between 371o C and 425o C. The materials’ resistance to heat makes them ideal for usage in kiln furniture, ceramics, foundries, boiler combustion chambers, mission control scrubbers, and incinerators. The market is bearing the brunt of slowing manufacturing and production. As the momentum in the refractories market is largely reliant on the level of activity in iron & steel sector, which in turn is influenced by the economic environment, the recession is curtailing immediate term growth. COVID-19 induced economic crisis is having a considerable negative influence on construction, automotive, shipbuilding, heavy machinery, appliances, and oil & gas infrastructure, where use of steel is the highest. At the same time, weak industrial activity in other refractory end-use domains such as aluminum, copper, glass, energy, waste management, and chemicals industries, primarily due to weak industrial activity, is weakening demand for refractories further. Capacity reductions across the world are expected to be on the rise over the next two years.



Globally, there is considerable excess steel production capacity, especially in China. Around the world, state-owned entities (SOEs) directly/indirectly control around 70% of the steel production, consequently, the plans of government and SOEs differ from that of free-enterprise steel producers. Against this backdrop, the steel industry in China is feeling the pressure of excess inventory build-up, volatile raw material prices, declining steel prices and waning profit margins. Chinese steelmakers combined have over 1.3 billion metric tons of production capacity, of which more than 400 million metric tons are surplus. Capacity utilization in the domestic steel industry has been averaging around 70%. The current medley of market forces are expected to trigger consolidation in the steel industry leading to a natural shake out of outmoded capacity in addition to the focus on legislative control of capacity expansions. The surplus steel capacity continues to impact the complete upstream supply chain that include coal producers, iron ore producers and scrap suppliers. Commodity steel manufacturers are one of the most affected sectors on account of excess steel capacity. Global steel producers have been witnessing growth in output outpacing growth in demand, with capacity utilization rates remaining adamantly around the 75% mark throughout 2019, and continue the same trend in early 2020, just prior to the onset of COVID-19 outbreak. The sector is being weighed down by the pressure caused by decades of excess steel production capacity buildup and poor margins.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be come from the established demand for ceramics, steel, cement and other minerals processed via electric ARC furnace technology. Although iron and steel remain chief consumers of refractories, the coming years are forecast to witness an increase in demand for refractories in the production of nonferrous and non-metallic mineral products. The slowdown in Chinese consumption of refractories is expected to be offset partially by the rise of India as the next big driver of refractories consumption in Asia. China, on the other hand, will continue to decline challenged by slower economic growth and government policy led environmental crackdown on refractory pollutants in industrial wastewaters and air emissions. The country will nevertheless witness demand for higher grades of refractories in a bid to bring down refractory usage per metric ton of steel produced from about 22 kilograms to about 10 kilograms. A key trend that will gain momentum during this period will be the migration towards monolithic refractories away from shaped refractories.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

HarbisonWalker International

Imerys

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Magnezit Group

MINTEQ International, Inc.

Refratechnik Group

RHI Magnesita N.V.

SEEIF Ceramic, a.s.

Shinagawa Refractories

Vesuvius plc











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Drop in Steel Demand Sets Major Impact on Refractory Business II-2

Exhibit 1: Steel Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2018-2021 II-3

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Refractories Market II-3

Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into Refractories Market II-6

Exhibit 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-7

Exhibit 4: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020 II-7

Exhibit 5: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020 II-8

Revival in Construction Activity and Ensuing Demand for Iron

and Steel to Improve Growth Prospects II-8

Exhibit 6: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021 II-9

Refractories: A Prelude II-10

Features and Benefits II-11

Refractory Products by Form II-11

Refractory Products by Material II-12

Market Outlook II-13

Regional Outlook II-14

Key Drivers of Refractories by End-Use Sector II-15

Monolithics to Outshine Bricks and Shapes II-15

Non-Ferrous and Non-Metallic Applications Gain Growth II-16

Refractory Production Landscape II-16

Exhibit 7: Global Refractory Production Breakdown by Country/

Region: 2019 II-17

Competition II-17

Global Refractories Industry in Consolidation Mode II-17

Exhibit 8: Market Share of Leading Players in the World

Refractories Market: 2019 II-18

Recent Market Activity II-19

World Brands II-20



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-21



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-23

Supplies and Pricing Volatilities Constrain the Refractories

Market Worldwide II-23

Influx of New Preparation Technologies to Transform Refractory

Materials II-23

Nanomaterials Gain Interest in Refractory Industry II-24

Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories on Rise II-25

Raw Materials Play an Important Role in Determining Prices II-25

Alternative Minerals to Witness Increased Adoption as Bauxite

Supply Drops II-26

Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite II-27

Exhibit 9: Major Markets for Flake Graphite Worldwide (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector II-28

Companies Test Other Regions for Mining of Graphite II-28

Exhibit 10: World Natural Graphite Production (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production for Leading Countries II-29

Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle

Rising Graphite Prices II-30

Focus on New Sources of Magnesia on Rise II-30

Exhibit 11: World Refractory Magnesia Demand (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Region II-31

Kyanize and Other Related Minerals Gain Interest II-31

Market Dynamics of Major End-Use Sectors II-32

Iron & Steel II-32

Exhibit 12: World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume

Output in Million Metric Tons II-33

China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry II-33

Export II-34

Exhibit 13: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (in Million

Metric Tons):2019 II-35

Exhibit 14: Leading Steel Importing Countries (in Million

Metric Tons): 2019 II-36

Cement II-36

Exhibit 15: Leading Cement Producing Countries Worldwide (2019 ):

Annual Volume Output in Million Tons II-37

Glass Manufacturing II-38

Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1-10 (10 -

High Impact; 1 - Low Impact) II-38

Ceramic Tiles II-39



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-40

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-40



Table 2: World Historic Review for Refractories by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-41



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bricks & Shapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 5: World Historic Review for Bricks & Shapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-44



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bricks & Shapes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-45



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic &

Others by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-46



Table 8: World Historic Review for Monolithic & Others by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-47



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic & Others by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Clay Refractories

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 11: World Historic Review for Clay Refractories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-50



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Clay Refractories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Clay

Refractories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-52



Table 14: World Historic Review for Non-Clay Refractories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-53



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Clay Refractories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Iron & Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-55



Table 17: World Historic Review for Iron & Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron & Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Metallic

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-58



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Metallic Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-59



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Metallic Materials

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Ferrous

Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Ferrous Metals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-62



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Ferrous Metals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-64



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-65



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Immediate Market Prospects Remain Sluggish III-1

Market Demand Largely Dictated by Trends in the Steel Sector III-1

Exhibit 16: US Annual Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes:

2011-2019 III-2

COVID-19 Casts Shadow on the US Construction Sector, Curtails

Steel Demand III-2

Exhibit 17: Construction Spending Trends: July 2019 - June 2020 III-3

Exhibit 18: Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June

2020): Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for

Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units III-4

Exhibit 19: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019):

Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for

Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units III-4

Exhibit 20: Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry

due to COVID-19 as of April 2020 III-5

Favorable Outlook for Construction Materials Post COVID-19

Pandemic Augurs Well III-5

Refractories: Major Application of Graphite in the US III-6

Evolution of US Clay and Non Clay Refractories Industry: A

Historical Perspective III-6

Market Trends III-7

Non-Clay Refractories to Make Gains III-7

Advanced and Specialty Products Garner Consumer Interest III-7

Monolithic Refractories Seek Novel Opportunities III-7

Competitive Scenario III-8

Exhibit 21: Market Share of Leading Players in the US

Refractories Market: 2019 III-8

Market Analytics III-9

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-9



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Refractories by Form - Bricks &

Shapes and Monolithic & Others Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-10



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and

Monolithic & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Refractories by Material -

Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-13



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay Refractories and

Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-14



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous

Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -

Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-16



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,

Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-17



CANADA III-18

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-18



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Refractories by Form -

Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-19



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and

Monolithic & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Refractories by Material -

Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-22



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay

Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-23



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous

Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -

Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,

Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



JAPAN III-27

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-27



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Refractories by Form -

Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-28



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and

Monolithic & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-30



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Refractories by Material -

Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-31



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay

Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-32



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous

Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-33



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -

Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-34



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,

Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-35



CHINA III-36

Market Overview III-36

Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important

Refractories Market III-36

Refractory Raw Materials in China III-36

Geographic Distribution of Refractory Producers III-37

End-use Sectors III-37

Exhibit 22: Steel Production in China (2011-2019) (in Million

Tons) III-38

Exhibit 23: Steel Production in China (2011-2019) (in Million

Tons) III-39

Chinese Refractories Industry to Consolidate in Future III-39

Eco-Refractories to Foray into the Market III-39

Magnesia Supply Weakens in China III-40

Market Analytics III-41

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-41



Table 56: China Historic Review for Refractories by Form -

Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-42



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and

Monolithic & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-44



Table 59: China Historic Review for Refractories by Material -

Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-45



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay

Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-46



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous

Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 62: China Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -

Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-48



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,

Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



EUROPE III-50

Market Overview III-50

Refractories Market in Europe to take a Hit amid COVID-19 Outbreak III-50

Steel Industry: An Integral Part of European Economy III-50

Exhibit 24: Finished Steel Production in EU by Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Type III-52

Recovery in Construction Activity Post COVID-19 Period to

Sustain Growth in Steel Sector III-52

Challenges Facing the Market III-53

Exhibit 25: Crude Steel Production in Key European Markets:

Annual Output in Million Tonnes for Years 2018 & 2019 III-54

Market Analytics III-55

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-56



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-58



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by Form -

Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-59



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and

Monolithic & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by Material -

Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-62



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay

Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-63



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous

Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-64



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -

Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-65



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,

Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-66



FRANCE III-67

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-67



Table 77: France Historic Review for Refractories by Form -

Bricks & Shapes and Monolithic & Others Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-68



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and

Monolithic & Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-69



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-70



Table 80: France Historic Review for Refractories by Material -

Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-71



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay

Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-72



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Refractories by

End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous

Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-73



Table 83: France Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -

Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-74







