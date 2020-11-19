From: Entertainment Software Association of Canada
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the lives of Canadians. In its most recent study - conducted by The NPD Group - the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC), found that Canadians are increasing their levels of video game play as a way to stay connected and entertained during these difficult times.
Every two years ESAC, national trade association for Canada’s video game industry, conducts a study on video game consumers to identify how, what, where and why Canadians are playing video games.
Today, ESAC released its latest study entitled Real Canadian Gamer – Essential Facts 2020.
This study provides an in-depth look at the video game player community and consumers in Canada; which is already one of the world’s largest video game hubs with 61% of our population reporting regularly playing video games.
Key Findings
Although the pandemic has not resulted in substantial new video game consumers - with less than 2% of Adult Canadians (18 to 64) deciding to take up a controller for the first time during the pandemic - it has significantly boosted the amount that existing video game consumers played in Canada.
Not only are Canadians playing more video games, but a majority of them say it is helping them feel better emotionally and mentally while following stay-at-home measures. Games are also helping parents find common ground with their kids while helping them spend time connecting.
Many also identified video games as a means of helping family and friends stay bonded and connected throughout the pandemic.
Quotes
“COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon. Canadians are finding ways to stay connected and engage their minds in positive ways; they are looking for joy and entertainment in what can only be characterized as one of the most difficult times in modern human history. We have found that Canadian gamers recognize the power of play and they are engaging more and more in the immersive and connected experiences that our industry creates. We will get through this period together and video games will continue to be both an outlet for people but also an important way to keep them connected to their families and friends.”
Jayson Hilchie, President & CEO, Entertainment Software Association of Canada
Quick facts
