CLEVELAND, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new home community in the greater Houston area, Pinewood Trails, where the builder plans to construct 974 single-family homes. Located in eastern Montgomery County near I-69, Pinewood Trails offers a collection of homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package, competitively priced from the $190s.



“Pinewood Trails presents the opportunity for our customers to purchase a new home in an appealing location at an incredible value,” said Brian Batten, division president of LGI Homes. “In addition to easy access to the businesses and attractions located along the Eastex Freeway, homeowners at Pinewood Trails will enjoy quality-built new homes and family-friendly amenities at a price that suits their budget.”

LGI Homes at Pinewood Trails is offering five distinct floor plans with three to five bedrooms, up to two and a half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,600 square feet. The exceptionally designed homes feature open-concept entertaining areas, flex rooms, private owner retreats and large closets. Move-in-ready, the new homes at Pinewood Trails include an impressive selection of interior upgrades at no additional cost, including a full suite of kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, 36-inch upper cabinets topped with crown molding, Moen® faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers.

Homeowners at Pinewood Trails will enjoy the community’s numerous planned amenities including a 4-acre park featuring children’s playgrounds, a party pavilion, picnic areas and open lawn space. The wooded neighborhood includes lush landscaping, multiple water features and paved walking paths throughout. Every home site includes a privately fenced back yard and front yard landscaping.

Pinewood Trails is close to I-69, Hwy 105 and TX-99/Grand Parkway, offering convenient access to a multitude of employers, schools, retailers and activities. Several grocers and retailers are located minutes from the community, including a Walmart Supercenter and H-E-B in Cleveland, Archie's Food Basket in Splendora, and Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney. Students living in Pinewood Trails attend schools within the Splendora Independent School District.

New homes for sale within this community start in the $190s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Pinewood Trails information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 341-9849 ext. 936 or visit LGIHomes.com/PinewoodTrails.

